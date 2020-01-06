Stylish Sustainability: Solo New York Launches Re:cycled Collection at CES 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solo New York ( https://solo-ny.com ), a leading, urban-inspired designer of backpacks, totes, duffels, briefs, and sleeves, today announced the launch of the exciting new Re:cycled Collection of bags, which will debut at CES 2020.

Each bag in the new Re:cycled Collection repurposes plastic from three to eight plastic bottles, depending on bag size. With the first Re:cycled Collection product run alone, nearly 90,000 plastic bottles will be recycled, keeping them from ending up in landfills.

Taking the initiative a step further, Solo has partnered with the National Forest Foundation to help restore U.S. forests. With every bag sold from the Re:cycled Collection, Solo is planting a tree to help regrow U.S. National forests. The company has also added a pledge page to its website, and an additional tree will be planted for anyone who takes the Solo Green Pledge.

"With the new Re:cycled Collection, we set out to make stylish bags that also do good for the environment. And our designers really sweated the details to make this collection accessible to anyone and everyone who wants to make a difference," said Serkan Anders, Vice President of Marketing, Solo New York. "To go even further, we've since revamped all of our packaging and hang tags which are now also made from recycled materials, and our hang tags are biodegradable. We had to figure out which finishes are biodegradable, and train our suppliers to source those finishes as well as the recycled plastic. It was a challenging yet very rewarding process, and many of our learnings will carry over to other Solo New York products."

Solo's Re:cycled Collection will soon be available at major North American retailers and online, further demonstrating that retail partners and consumers are looking for stylish products made with care for the environment. The Re:cycled Collection launches with the Re:vive Mini Backpack (MSRP $24.99), the Re:store Tote (MSRP $54.99) and the Re:move Duffel (MSRP $64.99), and the collection will be expanded with new bags in the Spring of 2020. The full Re:cycled Collection will be on display at CES 2020, including bags not yet in production.

Learn more about Solo New York's new Re:cycled Collection: https://solo-ny.com/pages/recycled-collection

Solo New York's headquarters building is 100% solar powered, the company has a strict policy of no single-use plastic bottles, and all Solo New York products are shipped in recycled corrugated cardboard boxes.

"Sustainability and our net green impact are part of our brand DNA, and we're dedicated to moving forward and adding new, more environmentally friendly programs and initiatives every year," added Anders.

The new Re:cycled Collection will be on display at Solo New York's CES 2020 Booth # 31853 , along with several other new and popular collections from the rapidly growing brand known for its unique mix of style, functionality and affordability. According to data from the NPD Group, Solo New York is among the top five bag companies in the United States.

About Solo New York:

Back in 2008, we committed to shake up an old industry and make cool, stylish bag and tablet case designs with thoughtful details available to everyone. Since then, the streets of New York have provided endless inspiration for us. Everything we design has unique style, sparked by the sights and sounds of the city. While New York is a place we call home, that dynamic spirit translates everywhere. Learn more at https://solo-ny.com and on Instagram, @SoloNewYork .

