Styll Mediation Launches Styll on Demand

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stressed? Lonely? Feeling disconnected? Are you and your kids having a tough time coping with the current uncertainty of the world? Tired of rushing to a meditation class?

Styll On Demand

Styll Meditation, a New-York based virtual studio, which currently offers daily live classes, has added Styll on Demand, a subscription-based meditation platform offering classes anytime, anywhere. Additionally, Styll has expanded their practice to include meditation for kids. The kid's series makes meditation fun and approachable starting at a young age. Experienced teachers will guide them through the basics of meditation using the breath to deal with emotions and thoughts.

Styll Meditation was founded by Jane Pollack, who worked in the fashion industry for 25 years before hanging up her heels for a meditation cushion. "Meditation on demand is something I wish I had available when I was working in fashion. I was constantly stressed and found myself rushing to make a class, which only added more stress, said Pollack. "Practicing meditation has significantly changed my life by helping me stay focused, present, and gave me the ability to cope with my anxiety. I wanted to share my journey, and make the same tools accessible to all, to help them find their inner Styll."

Styll on Demand is recommended for all adults and children (ages 5 - 12) whether you are a beginner meditator or if you want to expand your practice. Subscriptions cost $14.99/month or $159/year and include unlimited access to the video library, which contains several 5 - 35-minute classes with new content added each month. Live and On- Demand Classes include: Fundamentals, Gratitude, Loving Kindness, Yoga Nidra, Intentions, Dealing with difficult emotions and much more.

For more information, visit watch.styllmediation.com or on Facebook and Instagram at @styllmeditation.

