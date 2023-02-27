Stylus pen market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% between 2022 and 2027; Evolving opportunities with Adonit, Apple Inc., among others - Technavio

Feb 27, 2023, 09:45 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The stylus pen market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 490.26 billion. Adonit, Apple Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Griffin Technology LLC, Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., HP Development Co. LP, Hunt Wave Industrial Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KYE System Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., Promethean Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Smartboards.com, Songtak Technology Co. Ltd, Wacom Co. Ltd., WALTOP International Corp., and Yifang Digital Technology Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
Key Vendor Offerings -
- Griffin Technology LLC - The company offers stylus pens for iPad, iPod Touch, iPhone, and Other Touchscreens.
- Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers an FX Duo stylus pen for the interactive whiteboard.
- Hunt Wave Industrial Co. Ltd. - The company offers stylus pens named AS010, AS013, AS017, AS025, AS031, AS034, and AS801 for digital art.
Stylus pen market 2023-2027: Scope
The stylus pen market report covers the following areas:
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Customization options available as per your business needs
- Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions
Stylus pen market2023-2027: Segmentation Analysis
The report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the latest trends and growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027. The market has been segmented by application, type, and region.
- Application
- Tablets
- IWBs
During the forecast period, the increase in the market share for the tablets segment will be significant. Stylus pens for tablets are gaining popularity among artists and students. For instance, the Apple Pencil is exclusively designed for Apple's 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Samsung, Lenovo, and Microsoft Corp. are some of the other prominent tablet vendors that provide stylus pens for their tablets. The continuous launch of new tablet varieties by different brands is augmenting the demand for stylus pens. For instance, in October 2022, Apple Inc. launched the 10th generation iPad. Universal styluses are also available in the market and can be used on any device, such as tablets, phablets, laptops, and smartphones. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
The largest geographical segment of the global stylus pen market is currently APAC, and it is anticipated that this segment will continue to be the largest during the forecast era. Because of the region's explosive development in the e-learning industry, the stylus market for IWBs in APAC is regarded as being profitable. Following Vietnam and Malaysia at the top of the list were Thailand, the Philippines, India, and China. Vendors are looking for ways to profit from these developing economies due to rising product knowledge and broadband adoption. The expansion of digital education in the area is being fueled by initiatives to digitize material at colleges and universities, as well as by the widespread use of tablets in the educational sector and the steadily rising number of students enrolling in online higher education. Governments are also implementing large-scale technology initiatives to boost technology-based learning. These factors will boost the regional market during the forecast period.
- Type
- Active
- Passive
Market Dynamics - The sustainable model of interactive teaching has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. This study also identifies the evolving learning methodologies as one of the prime reasons driving the stylus pen market growth during the next few years. However, the growing adoption of interactive flat panel displays and interactive projectors might hamper the market growth.
Stylus pen market2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist stylus pen market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the stylus pen market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the higher education testing and assessment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the stylus pen market, vendors
Stylus Pen Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
159
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.14%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 490.26 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
4.35
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 56%
Key countries
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Adonit, Apple Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Griffin Technology LLC, Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., HP Development Co. LP, HuntWave Industrial Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KYE System Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., Promethean Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Smartboards, Songtak Technology Co. Ltd, Wacom Co. Ltd., WALTOP International Corp., and Yifang Digital Technology Co. Ltd
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global stylus pen market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global stylus pen market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Tablets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Tablets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Tablets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Tablets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Tablets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 IWBs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on IWBs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on IWBs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on IWBs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on IWBs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Active - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Active - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Active - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Active - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Active - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Passive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Passive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Passive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Passive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Passive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 106: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Best Buy Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 108: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Griffin Technology LLC
- Exhibit 112: Griffin Technology LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Griffin Technology LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Griffin Technology LLC - Key offerings
- 12.5 Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 115: Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Hitachi Ltd.
- Exhibit 118: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 120: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 121: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 122: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.7 HuntWave Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 123: HuntWave Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: HuntWave Industrial Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: HuntWave Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.8 KYE System Corp.
- Exhibit 126: KYE System Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: KYE System Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: KYE System Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Microchip Technology Inc.
- Exhibit 129: Microchip Technology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Microchip Technology Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: Microchip Technology Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: Microchip Technology Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 133: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 136: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Promethean Ltd.
- Exhibit 138: Promethean Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Promethean Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: Promethean Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Seiko Epson Corp.
- Exhibit 141: Seiko Epson Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Seiko Epson Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 143: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 144: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 145: Seiko Epson Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Smart boards
- Exhibit 146: Smart boards - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Smart boards - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: Smart boards - Key offerings
- 12.14 Songtak Technology Co. Ltd
- Exhibit 149: Songtak Technology Co. Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Songtak Technology Co. Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 151: Songtak Technology Co. Ltd - Key offerings
- 12.15 Wacom Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 152: Wacom Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Wacom Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 154: Wacom Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 155: Wacom Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: Wacom Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.16 WALTOP International Corp.
- Exhibit 157: WALTOP International Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 158: WALTOP International Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 159: WALTOP International Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Yifang Digital Technology Co. Ltd
- Exhibit 160: Yifang Digital Technology Co. Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 161: Yifang Digital Technology Co. Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 162: Yifang Digital Technology Co. Ltd - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 164: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 165: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 166: Research methodology
- Exhibit 167: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 168: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 169: List of abbreviations
Share this article