Stylus Pen Market to Reach $1.22 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Stylus Pen Market by Type (Active and Passive), Platform Type (Chrome OS, IOS, Windows, and Android), Screen Type (Conductive and Resistive), and Application (Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global stylus pen industry was estimated at $0.83 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $1.22 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Growing digitization, high demand from the Asia-Pacific region, increasing internet penetration, and rising adoption of smart devices drive the growth of the global stylus pen market. On the other hand, lack of preparation for technology in several underdeveloped nations impedes the growth to some extent. However, progressive development of digital content is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

Download Free PDF Samples (Pages 290+, Tables 143, Charts 98): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10675

Covid-19 scenario-

The electronics and semiconductor sector was immensely impacted during the first phase of the lockdown, due to the closure of maximum manufacturing & business units across the world.

However, several government bodies are now coming up with relaxations on the existing dictates and the market is expected to get back to its previous stance soon.

The active segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on type, the active segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global stylus pen market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period, due to the fact that active stylus are best suited for creative professionals, offering them superior flexibility while drawing or sketching.

The android segment to maintain the lion's share-

Based on platform, the android segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global stylus pen market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Increase in number of smartphone vendors and high competitive environment in the smart devices market drive companies to opt for android platform. This factor drives the segment growth.

North America garnered the major share in 2019-

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2019, generating more than one-third of the global stylus pen market. The market across Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027. Adoption of technology from economically developing nations in the region is expected to drive the market growth.

Get Full COVID Impact Analysis (Regional & Vendors): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10675?reqfor=covid

Key players in the industry-

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

WALTOP International Corp.

International Business Machines Corporation

Adonit

Apple Inc.

Lenovo Group Limited

Microsoft corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Sonictech Inc.

Wacom

Similar Reports:

Stylus Pen for Education Market by Type (Active and Passive), Platform Type (Chrome OS, iOS, Windows, and Android), Screen Type (Conductive and Resistive), and Application (Laptop, Tablets, and Convertible): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Microscope Market By Type (Scanning Electron Microscope, Transmission Electron Microscope, Focused Ion Beam, and Others) and End Use (Semiconductor & Microelectronics, Healthcare, General Manufacturing, Food Processing, Construction, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Speech Recognition Market by Deployment Mode (On Cloud and On Premise) and End Use (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Interactive Display Market by Panel Type (Flat Panel, Flexible Panel, and Transparent Panel), Technology (OLED, LED, LCD, and QD), Screen Size(Less than 35", 35" to 60", and More than 60"), Application (Interactive Table, Interactive Monitor, Interactive Kiosk, Interactive Whiteboard, and Video Wall), and End User (Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Military & Defense, Transportation, Education, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Operating Room Integration Market by Device Type (Audio & Video Management Systems, Display Systems, Documentation & Recording Systems, and Others), Application (Urology, Surgery, Neuro, and Others), and End Use (Hospitals & Clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

World Transparent Display Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2028

World Haptic Technology Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2028

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-597

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research