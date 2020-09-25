Stynt Announces Strategic Partnership With Dental Peeps Network

BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stynt, Inc., an information technology company focused on enabling exceptional patient care delivery by connecting healthcare facilities and healthcare professionals via advanced technologies, has entered into an exclusive strategic partnership with Dental Peeps Network (DPN), the world's largest Facebook social network for dental professionals.

This partnership is designed to bring together the more than 300,000 members of DPN with the largest and fastest-growing dental staffing marketplace in the United States.

Stynt's easy-to-use mobile applications combined with sophisticated algorithms and AI-assisted scheduling features provide instant matching between professionals seeking jobs and open positions in real time, removing a need for staffing agency middlemen. The transparent and easy-to-use platform allows professionals to set their skillset, hourly rate and availability. It then matches them with offices that fit their criteria and handles the entire logistics of that working relationship - from credentialing to managing W2 payroll and related professional liability insurances.

Stynt is the largest employer of dental professionals in the U.S.

"This partnership aligns with our vision to become the most reliable healthcare staffing solution for the majority of healthcare facilities across the country by year 2025. We strongly believe that our partnership with DPN is very synergistic and enables Stynt to share it's value proposition to a vast network while it allows us to reduce our acquisition cost dramatically. We will continue to innovate the healthcare staffing to connect the community and continue to solve the healthcare staffing challenges across the country and beyond," said Alex Adeli, D.M.D., Chief Executive Officer and founder of Stynt.

"Dental Peeps Network will serve to expand Stynt's reach across the country and continue to foster a connected dental community. During these uncertain times, we have seen many professionals across our network and throughout the dental industry who struggle to find new working environments that fit their needs. We are thrilled to join Stynt who will match our community members with the best working environments," said Lee Duke, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Dental Peeps Network.

For anyone interested in becoming part of Dental Peeps Network or who wants to join Stynt for their next dental gig, follow Dental Peeps Network on Facebook and find more about this partnership by visiting here.

About Stynt

Stynt is an innovative, tech-driven healthcare staffing platform that enables clinicians and hiring facilities to connect and transact directly. We simplify healthcare staffing and credentialing by replacing antiquated methods with an elegant and efficient process. In 2020, Stynt was named to the Inc. 5000 list with a rank of 357, securing its spot as one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing private companies, and a rank of 24 in the healthcare industry. Stynt currently has over 40,000 healthcare professionals and over 4,000 facilities in its network.

About Dental Peeps Network

Dental Peeps Network is the largest social media network in the world for dental professionals with approximately 200 Facebook Groups globally. DPN has a presence in 165 cities across all 50 states, with over 300,000 members and 400 brand ambassadors and moderators.

