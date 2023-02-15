Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the styrene-butadiene rubber market are Asahi Kasei, Lanxess, Bridgestone, Michelin, China Petroleum & Chemical, Jsr, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Sinopec, Eastman, and SIBUR.

The global styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) market will grow from $35.7 billion in 2022 to $37.79 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) market is expected to grow from $46.55 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

The styrene-butadiene rubber market consists of the sales of hot styrene-butadiene rubbers, cold styrene-butadiene rubbers, and solution styrene-butadiene rubbers.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Styrene-butadiene rubber is a synthetic rubber derived from the co-polymers styrene and butadiene. These materials have good abrasion resistance and good ageing stability when protected by additives.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the styrene-butadiene rubber market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the styrene-butadiene rubber market.

The regions covered in the styrene-butadiene rubber market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main product types of styrene-butadiene rubber are emulsion type and solution type.Emulsions are mixtures composed of two or more liquid types, where one is like droplets, of tiny or even ultramicroscopic size, distributed among each other.

The various applications involved are automotive tires, footwear, polymer modification, adhesives, and other applications. The distribution channels are direct/institutional sales, retail sales, and other channel sales.

Increased use of Styrene-butadiene rubber in tire manufacturing has contributed to the growth of the SBR market.Styrene-butadiene rubber is one of the key elements in tire manufacturing.

Styrene and butadiene monomers are a blend of styrene and butadiene monomers that have natural rubber-like properties.Along with that, they have unique characteristics such as abrasion resistance, perfect impact strength, good resilience, and high tensile strength, which permit them to be suitable for high-end tire manufacturing.

Growing sales of automobiles in recent years have led to increased use of SBR by the automobile industry. According to TrueCar Inc., an automotive pricing and information website for new and used car buyers, indicated that in September 2020, sales of new vehicles reached 1,221,092 units. This has led to an increased demand for SBR from the end-use industry, thus driving the market.

Safety hazards have always been a major challenge in the styrene-butadiene rubber industry.Due to its potential hazards, butadiene is not sold to customers directly, but it is used in the manufacture of polymers and elastomers.

Butadiene is highly volatile and low-water soluble.Long-term exposure to butadiene is detrimental to human health.

Exposure to high concentrations can result in damage to the central nervous system, blurred vision, nausea, headache, fatigue, decreased blood pressure, and coma. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, 1,3-Butadiene has been listed as a possible carcinogen.

In September 2022, Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS), a Serbian oil and gas company received permission from the executive of the European Union 'European Commission' to acquire HIP-Petrohemija LLC Pancevo (HIPP) for an undisclosed amount.As a result, NIS aims to build HIP Petrohemija through modernization of basic production capacities, development of new plants and improving energy and business efficiency.

HIP-Petrohemija LLC Pancevo (HIPP) is a Serbian petrochemicals and synthetic rubber manufacturer.

Major companies in the styrene-butadiene rubber industry are increasingly investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance their decision-making abilities and thus drive profits.The companies in this industry gather huge amounts of raw data relating to the working of plants and other infrastructure through a large number of sensors placed across the production site.

Using big data analytics, companies can detect sensible patterns, which can allow them to quickly react to unwanted changes or potential defects, thus saving costs.AI allows companies to make better operational decisions.

Companies such as Zhongce Rubber Group and Yokohama Rubber have been increasingly investing in AI technology to have a centralized method of data management and support data integration across multiple applications.

The countries covered in the styrene-butadiene rubber market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

