Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market -- APAC to have 53% market share

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will register an incremental growth of USD 1.15 billion between 2021 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.04% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Request Sample PDF Report

Latest market research report titled Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The global SB latex market is fragmented. The market comprises limited international and regional players. The major vendors in this market are Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF, DowDuPont, LG Chem, synthomer, and Trinseo. Other prominent vendors in the market include EcoSynthetix, General Industrial Polymers, HANSOLCHEMICAL, KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, Mallard Creek Polymers, and OMNOVA Solutions. The majority of prominent vendors in the market are diversified and category-focused. These players have a wide geographical presence, with production facilities located globally. The threat of competition among vendors was moderate in 2021 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

Although the growth in demand from APAC and Europe will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Paper Processing



Fiber and Carpet Processing



Glass Fiber Adhesives



Adhesives



Others

The paper processing segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The increasing use of SB latex in paper coating applications is driving the growth of the segment.

Geographic

APAC



Europe



North America



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

APAC will emerge as the key market, occupying 53% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the growth of the construction, pulp and paper, paints and coatings, and packaging industries.

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the styrene butadiene (SB) latex market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report covers the following areas :

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist styrene butadiene (SB) latex market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the styrene butadiene (SB) latex market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the styrene butadiene (SB) latex market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of styrene butadiene (SB) latex market vendors

Related Reports:

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.04% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co., EcoSynthetix Inc., General Industrial Polymers, HANSOLCHEMICAL, JSR Corp., Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Mallard Creek Polymers, MCTRON Inc., NANTEX Industry Co. Ltd., NISCHINTH, Rishiroop Polymers Pvt. Ltd., RPM International Inc., Synthomer Plc, Trinseo PLC, and LG Chem Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Paper processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Paper processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Paper processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Paper processing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Paper processing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fiber and carpet processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Fiber and carpet processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Fiber and carpet processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Fiber and carpet processing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fiber and carpet processing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Glass fiber adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Glass fiber adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Glass fiber adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Glass fiber adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Glass fiber adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.

Exhibit 101: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 106: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 107: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 108: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 109: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.5 The Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 111: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 112: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

10.6 LANXESS AG

Exhibit 115: LANXESS AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 116: LANXESS AG - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 117: LANXESS AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 118: LANXESS AG - Segment focus

10.7 LG Chem Ltd.

Exhibit 119: LG Chem Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: LG Chem Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 122: LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Mallard Creek Polymers

Exhibit 124: Mallard Creek Polymers - Overview



Exhibit 125: Mallard Creek Polymers - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Mallard Creek Polymers - Key news



Exhibit 127: Mallard Creek Polymers - Key offerings

10.9 NANTEX Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: NANTEX Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: NANTEX Industry Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: NANTEX Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: NANTEX Industry Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 RPM International Inc.

Exhibit 132: RPM International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: RPM International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: RPM International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: RPM International Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Synthomer Plc

Exhibit 136: Synthomer Plc - Overview



Exhibit 137: Synthomer Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Synthomer Plc - Key news



Exhibit 139: Synthomer Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Synthomer Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Trinseo PLC

Exhibit 141: Trinseo PLC - Overview



Exhibit 142: Trinseo PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Trinseo PLC - Key news



Exhibit 144: Trinseo PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Trinseo PLC - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 146: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 147: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 148: Research methodology



Exhibit 149: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 150: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 151: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio