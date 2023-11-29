Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market to grow by USD 1.49 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Dow Chemical Co., and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK , Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The styrene butadiene (SB) latex market is expected to grow by USD 1.49 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.68% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing demand for SB latex from APAC and Europe is notably driving the styrene butadiene (SB) latex market. However, factors such as fluctuations in crude oil prices may impede market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market 2024-2028

The market is segmented by type (low, medium, and high), application (paper processing, fiber and carpet processing, glass fiber adhesives, adhesives, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the styrene butadiene (SB) latex market including Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Dow Chemical Co., EcoSynthetix Inc., Fosroc International Ltd., General Industrial Polymers, Hansol Holdings, JSR Corp., Jubilant Industries Ltd., Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Lanxess AG, LG Chem Ltd., Mallard Creek Polymers, MCTRON Inc., NANTEX INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Rishiroop Polymers Pvt. Ltd., RPM International Inc., S.R. Chemical, Synthomer Plc, and Trinseo PLC.

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Asahi Kasei Corp - The company offers SB Latex products for Paper coating, adhesives, paints, etc.

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Type

The low segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. An eco-friendly product may be produced as a result of reducing butadiene content in SB latex. In addition, increased mechanical properties such as better tensile and abrasion resistance can be provided by low butadiene SB latex. Moreover, it will be suited to applications where durability and reliability are of paramount importance.

Application (paper processing, fiber and carpet processing, glass fiber adhesives, adhesives, and others)

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 52% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the construction, paper, and wood products sector, paints and coatings as well as packaging is one of the key factors that have contributed to market growth.

Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist styrene butadiene (SB) latex market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the styrene butadiene (SB) latex market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the styrene butadiene (SB) latex market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of styrene butadiene (SB) latex market companies

