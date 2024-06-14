Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market size is set to grow by USD 1.43 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing demand from construction industry in emerging economies boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.43 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5.09% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from construction industry in emerging economies is driving market growth, with a trend towards shift in feedstock type. However, volatility in raw material prices poses a challenge. Key market players include Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Chimei Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., DL Chemical, Dow Chemical Co., Dycon Chemicals, En Chuan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Eni SpA, INEOS AG, Lanxess AG, LCY Chemical Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Milagro Rubber Co. Inc., Miller Waste Mills Inc., Repsol SA, Solventis Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, and TSRC Corp.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market 2024-2028

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1439.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America,

and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries China, US, Japan, India, and France Key companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Chevron Phillips

Chemical Co. LLC, Chimei Corp., China

Petrochemical Corp., DL Chemical, Dow Chemical

Co., Dycon Chemicals, En Chuan Chemical

Industries Co. Ltd., Eni SpA, INEOS AG, Lanxess

AG, LCY Chemical Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Milagro

Rubber Co. Inc., Miller Waste Mills Inc., Repsol

SA, Solventis Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, and TSRC Corp.

Market Driver

The SBS block copolymer market has experienced significant growth in the last decade due to the shift in feedstock type for ethylene production. The shale revolution and advancements in oil and gas production technologies have increased the availability and affordability of natural gas, leading to the use of ethane as a feedstock in place of denser options like naphtha. This trend has decreased the demand for C5 and C9 petroleum feedstocks, benefiting the SBS market. The increasing popularity of butane or ethane dehydrogenation processes further reinforces this trend. These factors are expected to continue driving the growth of the global SBS market.

The Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) block copolymer market is experiencing significant growth due to its versatile applications. These copolymers are widely used in various industries such as construction, automotive, and consumer goods. The demand for SBS is driven by its unique properties, including its ability to form thermoplastic elastomers and its resistance to heat and chemicals.

Additionally, the increasing trend towards sustainable manufacturing is boosting the market, as SBS is a cost-effective alternative to natural rubber. Furthermore, advancements in technology have led to the development of new SBS grades with improved performance characteristics, making them even more attractive to manufacturers. Overall, the SBS block copolymer market is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The SBS block copolymer market faces challenges due to volatile petroleum-based raw material costs and rising demand in emerging economies. Raw materials like styrene, butadiene, additives, and resins, used to manufacture SBS block copolymers, are petroleum derivatives and fluctuate based on crude oil prices.

Declining crude oil prices have led to cost-cutting measures in the oil and gas industry, causing significant raw material price fluctuations. These price swings increase production costs and decrease vendors' profit margins, negatively impacting the global SBS block copolymer market.

The Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) block copolymer market faces several challenges. Production processes involve the use of extensive amounts of modifiers and additives, which can increase costs. Additionally, achieving the optimal balance between the hard and soft segments in SBS copolymers can be difficult, impacting product performance.

Furthermore, the demand for SBS copolymers in various industries, such as construction, automotive, and consumer goods, can be volatile, leading to supply and demand imbalances. Lastly, the environmental impact of SBS copolymer production and disposal is a significant concern, requiring continuous research and development efforts to improve sustainability.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 PAM

1.2 ASC

1.3 Others End-User 2.1 Automobile

2.2 Electronics

2.3 Medical

2.4 Construction Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 PAM- SBS block copolymers play a significant role in enhancing the rheological properties of asphalt, which is extensively used in highway and road construction, paving, and roofing. The rising investment in residential and commercial construction projects is expected to boost the demand for SBS block copolymers in asphalt applications. Infrastructure development in emerging economies is driving the use of polymers, including SBS block copolymers, to modify asphalt for constructing durable roads.

These copolymers provide high elasticity, increased viscosity, and improved stiffness, enabling resistance to high operational and service temperatures with heavy payloads. Government funding for infrastructure development and highway construction is anticipated to fuel the consumption of SBS block copolymers, thereby expanding the PAM segment in the global SBS block copolymer market.

Research Analysis

The Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) block copolymer market holds significant potential in various industries, including roofing and waterproofing in the building sector. SBS copolymers are known for their sustainability due to their recyclability and the use of sustainable materials like rubber and plastic in their production. These copolymers exhibit excellent surface friction coefficients, ensuring superior low-temperature performance and grips and seals in various applications. In the footwear industry, SBS copolymers are extensively used in the production of athletic shoes, contributing to the synthetic replacement of traditional materials.

The polymer modification techniques, such as ionic copolymerization and vulcanized compounding, are employed to enhance the tensile properties of SBS copolymers, making them suitable for use in gaskets and hot-melt adhesives. Additionally, SBS copolymers find extensive use in the modification of asphalt and the production of shoe soles using homopolymers and bitumen products.

Market Research Overview

The Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) block copolymer market refers to the global trade of this type of polymer material. SBS is a thermoplastic elastomer, known for its unique properties, including high tensile strength, elasticity, and resistance to heat and cold. The production process involves the copolymerization of styrene and butadiene monomers, resulting in a material with distinct blocks of hard and soft segments.

SBS finds extensive applications in various industries, including automotive, construction, electrical and electronics, and packaging. Its versatility and durability make it a preferred choice for manufacturing adhesives, sealants, coatings, and rubber products. The market growth is driven by increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in various end-use sectors. Additionally, advancements in polymer technology and the growing trend towards sustainable manufacturing are expected to further fuel market expansion.

