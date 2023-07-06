Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market size to grow by USD 1,378.06 million from 2022 to 2027|Growing consumption of SBS block copolymers in adhesives and sealant applications drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market size is set to grow by USD 1,378.06 million from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 5.09%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Chimei Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., DL Chemical, Dow Chemical Co., Dycon Chemicals, En Chuan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Eni SpA, INEOS Group Holdings SA, Lanxess AG, LCY Chemical Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Milagro Rubber Co. Inc., Miller Waste Mills Inc., Repsol SA, Solventis Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, and TSRC Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

PAM



ASC



Others

End-user

Automobile



Electronics



Medical



Construction

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the PAM segment will be significant during the forecast period. Generally, SBS block copolymers are used in the modification of the rheological properties of asphalt. Asphalt is mainly used in the construction of highways and roads. Because of increased spending on home and business construction, consumption of SBS block copolymers in PAM applications can be anticipated to rise. It is becoming increasingly important to use polymers for asphalt modification as part of road construction due to the infrastructure development in emerging economies. Various types of polymers, such as ethylene vinyl acetate, styrene-butadiene rubber, and polyethylene, are used to modify the properties of asphalt to construct good roads. SBS block copolymers enhance the durability of the road and modify its viscosity. It is preferable to asphalt-modified paving applications. High elasticity, increased viscosity, enhanced rigidity, and stiffness are available in SBS block copolymer-modified asphalt. With heavy payloads, it may also be resistant to high operating and service temperatures.

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market include Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Chimei Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., DL Chemical, Dow Chemical Co., Dycon Chemicals, En Chuan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Eni SpA, INEOS Group Holdings SA, Lanxess AG, LCY Chemical Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Milagro Rubber Co. Inc., Miller Waste Mills Inc., Repsol SA, Solventis Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, and TSRC Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Asahi Kasei Corp. - The company offers styrene-butadiene-styrene block copolymers such as asadene, tufdene, and asaprene.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market– Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing consumption of SBS block copolymers in adhesives and sealant applications notably drives market growth. Adhesives are substances that are applied to one or both surfaces of two objects in order to form a bond between them. In various equipment, they had to replace rivets, welds, and others of mechanical nature. Sealants, on the other hand, are pliable, soft materials that change their state as soon as they are applied. SBS block copolymer-based adhesives and sealants reduce the overall cost of the entire manufacturing process. They're proven to produce better product performance, are reliable, and prolong their life. They are increasingly used in the automotive and transportation, furniture and woodwork, building and construction, electrical and electronics, footwear, and packaging industries. The combined weight of the car is reduced by these adhesives and sealants, resulting in increased fuel efficiency. Moreover, SBS block copolymers were used in the manufacturing of solvent-based adhesives and sealants. In the construction and automotive industries, the consumption of SBS block copolymers is predominant. As a result of the increasing demand for hot melt adhesives and sealants from the construction industry in the Asia Pacific region, especially China, consumption trends have started to shift towards block SBS copolymers which are expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Growing Investment in R&D is an emerging trend shaping the Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) block copolymer market. In recent years has exerted pressure on manufacturers to add value to their product offerings through increased investments in R&D. Thus, it has become increasingly necessary for suppliers to focus on R&D and technological developments with a view to delivering new and innovative polymer products that are more practical, cost-efficient as well as sustainable. Moreover, this will help the major players in the market to differentiate their products. Additionally, the cost sensitivity of end users has made it essential for producers to extend their product portfolio and grow cheaper bio-based SBS block copolymers. For example, without substantial modifications to their specifications, producers developed soybean-based SBS polymers able to substitute synthetic SBS polymers in a number of applications such as Bitumen Modifications and Coating Applications. The growing popularity of these economically and environment-friendly bio-based SBS block copolymers has extended newer areas for SBS block copolymers manufacturers.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The major challenge hindering the growth of the Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) block copolymer market is the volatility in raw material prices. Volatility in the cost of petroleum-based raw materials and the rising demand for SBS block copolymer products in developing economies pose a challenge to the Styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market. The raw material used to produce SBS block copolymers is petroleum derivatives. Thus, due to the current natural gas and oil prices, these raw materials are subject to volatility in price. However, the substantial volatility in crude oil prices is caused by a systemic demand-supply imbalance in the world crude oil market. Volatility in raw material prices negatively affects production costs and reduces vendors' profit margins. Consequently, the fluctuation in crude oil prices will adversely influence the global Styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market during the forecast period.

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market vendors

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market Scope
Report Coverage Details
Base year 2022
Historic period 2017-2021
Forecast period 2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09%
Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,378.06 million
Market structure Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.6
Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution APAC at 54%
Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and France
Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Chimei Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., DL Chemical, Dow Chemical Co., Dycon Chemicals, En Chuan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Eni SpA, INEOS Group Holdings SA, Lanxess AG, LCY Chemical Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Milagro Rubber Co. Inc., Miller Waste Mills Inc., Repsol SA, Solventis Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, and TSRC Corp.
Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.3 PAM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 ASC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.3 Automobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.

12.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

12.5 Chimei Corp.

12.6 China Petrochemical Corp.

12.7 DL Chemical

12.8 En Chuan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

12.9 Eni SpA

12.10 INEOS Group Holdings SA

12.11 Lanxess AG

12.12 LCY Chemical Corp.

12.13 LG Chem Ltd.

12.14 Miller Waste Mills Inc.

12.15 Repsol SA

12.16 Solventis Ltd.

12.17 TSRC Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

