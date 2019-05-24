Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Markets, 2024 - Adhesives, Sealants & Coatings, Asphalt Modification, & Polymer Modification
May 24, 2019, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer in US$ Thousand and Tons by the following End-Use Markets:
- Adhesives
- Sealants & Coatings
- Asphalt Modification
- Polymer Modification
- Others.
The report profiles 21 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Asahi Kasei
- Chi Mei Corp.
- China National Petroleum Corporation
- Dynasol Elastomers
- En Chuan Chemical Industries
- Firestone Polymers
- INEOS Styrolution Group
- Kraton
- LCY Chemical
- LG Chem
- RTP Company
- Sinopec
- TSRC
- Versalis
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs): An Introduction
Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs) Vs. Thermoset Rubbers: A Comparative Analysis
Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer: The Most Important Type of SBC TPEs
Increased Demand across End-Use Markets to Drive SBS Consumption
Asia-Pacific: The Most Important Regional Market for SBS
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Major Players
Competitive Scenario in the Global Styrenic-Block-Copolymers (SBC) Market
3. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS
SBS Block Copolymer Assumes Critical Importance in Asphalt/Bitumen Modification
Rapidly Expanding Road Infrastructure: A Strong Growth Driver
Asphalt Modification in Road Paving
Increasing Demand for Roofing Materials Drives SBS Block Copolymer Market
Adhesives, Sealants & Coatings: Key End-Use Markets for SBS Block Copolymer
SBS Block Copolymer in Select Adhesive Categories
Building & Construction Adhesives
Transportation Adhesives
Tapes & Labels
Packaging Adhesives
Global Adhesives, Sealants & Coatings Market Overview
Adhesives
Sealants
Coatings
Construction Industry Dynamics Impacts SBS Block Copolymer Industry Fortunes
Urbanization in Developing Countries to Drive Growth
Enhancing Functional Properties of Footwear with SBS Block Copolymer
Footwear Production Trends: An Opportunity Indicator
Increased Demand for SBS in Hot Melt Diaper Adhesives
HiMA - Efficient and Sustainable SBS Polymer Technique for Paving
Sustained High Demand for Engineering Plastics Augurs Well for Market
Market Sees Expanding Demand for Oil Extended & Dry SBS Versions
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs): A Quick Primer
Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer: Introduction
Types of SBS
Manufacturing Process and Chemistry
Basics of SBS Polymerization
SBS Microphase Separation
Physical and Chemical Properties
Stability and Reactivity
Strength and Strain Behavior
Potential Health Hazards Due to Exposure
Inhalation
Ingestion
Skin
Eyes
Applications of SBS Block Copolymer
Adhesives, Sealants & Coatings
Asphalt Modification
Polymer Modification
Other Applications
Footwear
Regulatory Scenario
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Recent Industry Activity
KKR Consortium Plans to Acquire LCY Chemical Corp.
INEOS Styrolution Plans to Expand Styrenic Polymers Compounding Capacity
INEOS Styrolution Acquires K-Resin SBC Business
Kraton Introduces SEBS Block Copolymer for Coating Applications
INEOS Styrolution Unveils SBC-based IV Tube for Healthcare Applications
Styrolution Becomes INEOS Styrolution
LANXESS and Saudi Aramco Launch ARLANXEO
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Uptrend in End-use Sectors to Benefit SBS Block Copolymer Market
High Consumption of Asphalt in Paving & Roofing Creates Parallel Opportunities
Replacement Demand Following Natural Disasters Drives the Market for Asphalt Shingles
Highway Construction and Maintenance Programs to Drive Growth
Adhesives Market to Witness Growth
Key Statistical Data
Rise in Footwear Demand Spurs Market Expansion
Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Raw Materials
Fitness and Health Consciousness Drive Footwear Sales
Expanding Demand for Engineering Plastics Augurs Well
7.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Recovery in Construction Activity to Drive Market Demand for Roofing Products
A Peek into Primary Sectors
Infrastructure Construction
Residential Construction
Non-Residential Construction
7.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
2020 Tokyo Olympics Boosts Asphalt Market Prospects
Paving Market Growth Drives SBS Demand
Growing Footwear Market Drives SBS Block Copolymer Market Demand
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Recovery in Construction Activity to Sustain Growth in Demand
Asphalt - The Dominant Material for Paving
7.4.1 France
A. Market Analysis
Paving Market Overview
7.4.2 Germany
A. Market Analysis
German Footwear Market: A Review
7.4.3 Italy
A. Market Analysis
Revival of Construction Spending Bodes Well for the Market
Paving Market Overview
Italian Footwear Yielding to Low Price Competition from Asia
Production Overview
Footwear Producing Regions in Italy
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Steady Recovery in Construction Activity to Promote SBS Block Copolymer Demand
Despite Brexit Uncertainty, Long Term Outlook Remain Optimistic
Footwear Industry Review
B. Market Analytics
Value Analytics
Volume Analytics
7.4.5 Spain
A. Market Analysis
Spanish Construction on the Growth Path after Euro Crisis
Paving Market Overview
Footwear Market
7.4.6 Russia
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: The Key Market for SBS Block Copolymer
Growing Demand for Asphalt in Paving and Roofing Offers Opportunities
Need to Accommodate Increasing Density of Urban Population Drives Strong Market Growth
Footwear Market Overview
Asia-Pacific - Leading the Way
7.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Increasing Use of Asphalt to Drive SBS Block Copolymer Demand
China's Continued Focus on Highway Construction to Drive Demand
Rapid Urbanization in China and Infrastructure Development to Drive the Market
High Labor Costs Impact Footwear Production in China
Manufacturers Battle Growth Related Doldrums
Sport Footwear Market: A Brief Overview
An Overview of Chinese Engineering Plastics Market
7.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Massive Road Development Plans to Offer Huge Opportunities
Roofing Industry Growth
Indian Rural Roofing Landscape Offer High Growth Potential
Paving Materials Market Overview
Indian Footwear Market
7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Strong Demand from South East Asian Countries Benefit Market Prospects
South Korea - Asphalt Dominates the Paving Materials Market
Australia - Asphalt Dominates the Paving Materials Market
Indonesia - Cement & Concrete Dominate the Paving Materials Market
Malaysian Paving Materials Market
Footwear Industry Dynamics
Australia
Creating Waves
Competitive Landscape
Targeting the Mass Market
Malaysia
A Brief Overview
South Korea
7.6 Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Overview of Construction Industry in Latin America
Paving Materials Market
7.6.1 Brazil
A. Market Analysis
Paving Materials Market
Footwear Market Overview
7.6.2 Rest of Latin America
7.7 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Construction Boom in GCC Countries Drive Roofing Demand
Paving Materials Market Overview
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 21 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 22)
- The United States (6)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (6)
- Germany (2)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3elsla
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article