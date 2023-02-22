Styrenic Polymers Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Application in Healthcare to Boost Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Styrenic Polymers Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2021, the market for styrenic polymers was valued at US $3.5 billion and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. Styrenic polymers are inexpensive plastics that make up a large family of plastic products containing styrene as their primary structural component.

Due to their amorphous structure, these polymers can be processed readily much above their softening point and over a wide temperature range. In comparison to partially crystalline polymers, the melting point of styrenic polymers is not distinguishable. This enables for speedier processing of these polymers as well as superior dimensional stability and mechanical qualities.

The rising use of styrene polymers in the automobile industry is one of the market's most significant growth drivers. The rising demand for plastics in this industry is a result of rising concerns regarding the total weight reduction of automobiles, which satisfies rigorous pollution standards.



Increasing Application in Healthcare to Boost Market Revenues



Increasing the use of styrenic polymers instead of PVC in the healthcare industry is the primary growth driver of the market. Due to the potential health risks linked with PVC, the use of PVC products is restricted. This is increasing the demand for plastics such as styrene polymers, which have great mechanical properties.

In addition, these polymers offer simple disposal, design versatility, low weight, and improved aesthetics. These characteristics of styrenic polymers are driving market expansion. The expanding use of styrene polymers in the medical industry to create high-performance, miniaturized medical equipment is driving market expansion. Using these plastics, micro-molding of medical equipment is made simple.



The expanding usage of styrenic polymers in the manufacture of medical devices, such as the storage of intravenous fluids, blood bags, dialysis solutions, and tubing, is anticipated to create lucrative prospects. The medical and healthcare sector's need for thermoplastic elastomers is offering lucrative chances for the Styrenic Polymers Market. Increasing R&D expenditures by manufacturers to investigate further features of styrenic polymers is anticipated to generate new market opportunities in the coming years.

The increasing demand for technologically advanced and adaptable products encourages firms to engage in research and development to create more inventive items. Consequently, manufacturers' increasing investment in R&D is anticipated to present huge potential opportunities over the forecast period.



Price Remains the Key Constraint



It is anticipated that the high price of styrenic polymers compared to other thermoplastic materials will hamper the growth of the market. Polystyrene and ABS are two expensive, essential materials. For instance, the average cost of ABS is over three times that of the least expensive PVC. As the raw ingredients used in the production of styrenic polymers are obtained from crude oil, the unpredictable price of crude oil as a result of the political climate is projected to hinder market growth.



Applications Leading to Cost Savings to Increase the Market Expansion



According to the American Chemistry Council, lowering a vehicle's mass by 10% can improve its fuel economy by 6% to 8%. Plastics reduce the weight of modern automobiles, consequently decreasing fuel consumption by 750 gallons during a lifetime of 150,000 kilometers for the average automobile. In addition, the usage of plastics has benefited manufacturers by lowering the time and expense associated with vehicle assembly.

Styrenic polymers consist of acrylic-styrene-acrylonitrile copolymer (copolymer of SAN and acrylic rubber), ABS, and PC/ASA mixes. In addition to the standard surface aesthetics, these polymers offer scratch resistance, high impact strength, exceptional weatherability, and UV stability. Principal automotive applications include unpainted external components such as front grilles, radiator grilles, side mirror housings, and rearview mirrors, and electroplated interior components. During the forecast period, significant growth of the automotive sector in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa is anticipated to boost market expansion.



Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene to Remain as the Fastest Growing Market



In terms of revenue, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene held a market share of over 12% in 2021 and is anticipated to increase at the greatest CAGR throughout the analysis period. Other medical Styrenic Polymers Market segments consist of Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA), Styrene Isoprene Butadiene Styrene (SIBS), and Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR), among others. Similar to ABS in its high gloss, chemical and heat resistance, and high impact strength at low temperatures, ASA is widely utilized in medical equipment around the world.



Medical Styrenic Polymers Market Took Lion's Share Among Other Application Segments



The market is segmented by applications including building and construction, the automotive sector, packaging, medical, electrical and electronic, consumer goods, and others. Medical applications dominated the market in terms of market revenues in 2021. In addition, the global pandemic has increased the demand for medical devices, hence increasing the demand for medical styrenic polymers. The aforementioned trends and rigorous laws against the use of dangerous polymer materials have stimulated demand for styrene-based polymers in medical instruments, which will provide substantial growth for the styrenic polymers market.



North America Remains as the Global Leader



In 2021, the Asia-Pacific regional market led the global market, accounting for over fifty percent of the global market. Significant expansion of the automotive and consumer goods sectors in the region is anticipated to be a major driver propelling the growth of the regional market. In the coming years, the automobile sector in India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand is anticipated to be the largest regional consumer of styrenic polymers. Asia-automobile Pacific's sector is the largest in the world, with considerable contributions from growing economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations.

China is anticipated to be the largest market for styrenic polymers in the area, while India is anticipated to be the most lucrative market for these polymers. Demand for these polymers in the regional market is increasing because of the growing requirement to reduce component weight and fuel consumption, as well as to meet aesthetic preferences. In addition, higher expenditure and rising per capita income of consumers have pushed the consumer goods industry in the region, hence increasing the demand for styrenic polymers in this industry.



