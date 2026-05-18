SU Group Launches Expanded AI Security Offering to Meet Surging Global Demand

HONG KONG, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SU Group Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: SUGP) ("SU Group" or the "Company"), an integrated security-related engineering services company in Hong Kong, today announced a significant expansion of its AI-powered security solutions portfolio.

Under a newly formed partnership with Israel-based Seetrue Screening Ltd. ("Seetrue"), SU Group will offer its customers a specialized AI-powered X-ray screening solution designed to enhance the detection of dangerous goods and prohibited items. The partnership initially covers the territory of Hong Kong and Macau.

With many years in the X-ray screening business and a well-established customer network, SU Group believes the introduction of Seetrue's technology can unlock a new, value-added secondary market opportunity. By integrating Seetrue's AI engine with existing X-ray screening systems, security screeners can benefit from faster, more accurate threat detection, improving both operational efficiency and overall security outcomes.

SU Group's Chairman and CEO, Dave Chan, commented, "We continue to broaden our portfolio to give customers the enhanced security solutions they need to stay ahead of a rapidly evolving threat landscape. We are particularly excited to partner with Seetrue because its AI-enhanced X-ray screening solutions are compatible with virtually any X-ray manufacturer or machine. We believe this materially expands our addressable market, as we can now introduce these solutions to our installed base of customers while also driving incremental sales with new customers."

About SU Group Holdings Limited

SU Group (Nasdaq: SUGP) is an integrated security-related services company that primarily provides security-related engineering services, security guarding and screening services, and related vocational training services in Hong Kong. Through its subsidiaries, SU Group has been providing turnkey services to the existing infrastructure or planned development of its customers through the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of security systems for over two decades. The security systems that SU Group provides services include threat detection systems, traffic and pedestrian control systems, and extra-low voltage systems in private and public sectors, including commercial properties, public facilities, and residential properties in Hong Kong. For more information visit www.sugroup.com.hk.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company makes forward-looking statements in this report within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the closing of the offering, and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this report and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein due to a variety of factors, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

SOURCE SU Group Holdings Limited