SU Group Successfully Implements Virtual Call Center to Support Growth

HONG KONG, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SU Group Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: SUGP) ("SU Group" or the "Company"), an integrated security-related engineering services company in Hong Kong, today announced it has successfully implemented a Virtual Call Center ("VCC") to support its business growth and further expansion. The advanced system was customized to SU Group's technical specifications and will provide a superior experience to its customers and partners as well as increase their operational efficiency. SU Group has already rolled out access reducing wait times by an estimated 70% and saving an estimated 3,500 personnel hours.

The VCC solution utilizes the cutting-edge mobile cloud technologies to digitally streamline the processing of emergency calls, preventive maintenance inquiries and service orders, thereby increasing workflow efficiency and saving significant operator time and expense. Moreover, customers also benefit from a faster response time, with increased readiness and clarity of information and communication. Future-proofing ensures that customer data can migrate whenever new features and enhancements are added to the VCC.

SU Group's Chairman and CEO, Dave Chan, commented, "Businesses that provide a superior customer experience are typically the winners across all industries. Based on this fundamental truth, we are committed to delivering continuous improvements to serve our customers. We saw an important opportunity to work with an outside partner to develop and implement a customized Virtual Call Center, which provides a more efficient, end-to-end solution to our customers and partners. We believe this will give us an added competitive advantage as we continue to scale our business and drive revenue growth."

About SU Group Holdings Limited

SU Group (Nasdaq: SUGP) is an integrated security-related services company that primarily provides security-related engineering services, security guarding and screening services, and related vocational training services in Hong Kong. Through its subsidiaries, SU Group has been providing turnkey services to the existing infrastructure or planned development of its customers through the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of security systems for over two decades. The security systems that SU Group provides services include threat detection systems, traffic and pedestrian control systems, and extra-low voltage systems in private and public sectors, including commercial properties, public facilities, and residential properties in Hong Kong. For more information visit www.sugroup.com.hk.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "should," "will," "could" and similar expressions. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to renew contracts with recurring customers; the Company's ability to accurately estimate risks and costs and perform contracts based on the Company's estimates; the Company's relationship with the Company's suppliers and ability to manage quality issues of the systems; the Company's ability to obtain or renew the Company's registrations, licenses, and certificates; the Company's ability to manage the Company's subcontractors; the labor costs and the general condition of the labor market; implementation of the Company's expansion plans and the Company's ability to obtain capital resources for planned growth; the Company's ability to acquire sufficient products and obtain equipment and services from the Company's suppliers in suitable quantity and quality; the Company's ability to expand into new businesses, industries, or internationally and to undertake mergers, acquisitions, investments, or divestments; changes in technology and competing products; general economic and political conditions, including those related to the security-related engineering services industry; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by events such as natural disasters, terrorist activities, political, economic, and social instability, and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F and its subsequent filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

