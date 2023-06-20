SUANFARMA strengthens leadership in Nutraceutical Division - SUANNUTRA

Anthony Weston appointed as CEO of SUANNUTRA 

  • SUANNUTRA will enhance its presence in the global nutraceuticals market through strategic focus, product innovation and brand development.
  • SUANNUTRA will continue as a customer focused business, developing market leading and award-winning products, investing in additional manufacturing, technical and R&D capabilities.
  • Anthony Weston has been appointed as the CEO of SUANNUTRA, bringing extensive business management and leadership experience in the Ingredients sector.

MADRID, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SUANFARMA confirms its commitment to the Nutraceutical market with this appointment which is designed to bring increased customer focus to meet the expectations and dynamic demands of global consumers. This customer-centered approach will support a strong and recognizable global presence and deliver sustained growth.

By utilizing its core brands of Gonmisol, Monteloeder and Suanfarma USA, SUANNUTRA will be structured to pursue market-leading growth in Branded and Innovative ingredients whilst enhancing its market presence in Functional and Essential ingredients through its long-established commitment to quality and innovation and its position as a trusted leader in the nutraceutical market.

With 1,400 active customers in 50 countries and a network in Europe, USA, and Asia, SUANNUTRA is a truly global player and reliable partner driving innovation in novel products and customer service. Product awards and recognition have been received for our innovative branded ingredients by industry recognized international organizations.  

Anthony Weston, CEO of SUANNUTRA states "I'm very happy to join the excellent team of SUANNUTRA," adds Weston. "Together, we will enhance our presence in the global nutraceuticals market through our science backed product line, new innovations and exciting partnerships and collaborations." To achieve these ambitious goals, SUANNUTRA is committed to strengthening its team with the best talent, further consolidating its position as an industry leader.

"We are excited to welcome Anthony Weston as the new CEO of SUANNUTRA, effective June 5th," says Francisco Fernández who will continue to lead SUANFARMA in its ambitious growth plans and will continue to support SUANNUTRA and Anthony as a key advisor. "SUANFARMA has full confidence in Anthony's inspiring leadership, strategic vision, and ability to overcome challenges, to lead SUANNUTRA to new levels of success."

Anthony's extensive background in global business management and leadership most recently at Frutarom and IFF, coupled with his clear focus on delivering sustained profitable growth and enhanced value through organic business development, product innovation, manufacturing excellence, and successful acquisitions and integrations, make him an ideal fit for the role.

About SUANFARMA

SUANFARMA, S.A., founded in 1993, is a B2B life science partner specialized in the development, production, and commercialization of ingredients for the pharmaceutical, veterinary and nutraceutical industries.

In SUANFARMA we offer our CDMO capacity for fermentation and chemical synthesis projects, offering a "One Stop Shop" service with a solid track record, and which allows to achieve success in the development, scaling, manufacturing, and commercialization of an API, either innovative or generic.

All facilities comply with the highest existing regulations in the pharmaceutical industry. With the support of a consolidated and strong commercial network with 12 local offices placed strategically around the world, SUANFARMA provides its services to more than 3.000 active customers in over 70 countries. More information: www.suanfarma.com

Company Contact:

SUANFARMA
Silvia Martín de Cáceres
Head of Marketing & Communications
Tel: + 34 91 344 68 90
E-mail: [email protected]

Press Contact:

NutriPR
Ms. Liat Simha
Tel: +972-9-9742893
E-mail: [email protected]

