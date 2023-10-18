FAIR LAWN, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SuanNutra, the nutraceutical business arm of SuanFarma, S.A., established earlier this year, is pleased to announce the formation of its subsidiary in the US, SuanNutra, Inc. to serve the North American nutraceutical ingredient market. This strategic move strengthens the company's commitment to the American market and will bring enhanced focus and solutions to customers. The company already has an operation in New Jersey, and recently inaugurated a new facility in Utah to serve the high demand from customers on the West Coast. Both facilities are certified USDA Organic and Fair for Life (FFL).

SuanNutra, Inc. Launches in US

"With SuanNutra, we are better positioned to meet our customers' needs, offering them access to the finest ingredients and expertise," says Anthony Weston, SuanNutra's CEO. "This move aligns with our long-term vision and commitment to growth, innovation, and excellent customer service." The company's team will showcase SuanNutra's extensive portfolio of functional and innovative branded Ingredients on October 23 to 27 at SupplySide West, Las Vegas, booth #3053. "SuanNutra U.S. will become fully operational during December, but we saw SupplySide West;- the place where everyone gathers, as the perfect opportunity to announce this milestone in a personal manner," added Weston.

The US is a major consumer of dietary supplements and botanical ingredients. According to data presented by Innova Market Insights, from Apr 2020 to Mar 2023, the subcategory of herbal supplements have made up the largest portion of the supplements market at an impressive 46% share. In the same period, North America stood as the second-largest region for supplement launches, capturing a 32% share of the global market. Nearly four in 10 North American consumers report taking supplements daily.

SuanNutra Inc. will actively promote its full range of innovative, functional, and clinically supported Monteloeder-branded botanical products. This includes its groundbreaking beauty-from-within formulas, eternalyoung®, nutroxsun®, and zeropollution® (recently honored with the NIA US 2023 award). Also featured will be the health and wellness solutions metabolaid® for supporting balanced body weight and relaxplx®, designed to support sleep and mental wellness. In 2024, SuanNutra Inc. will launch an expanded portfolio of new functional and branded ingredients, specifically tailored to the needs of the US market.

At the SSW, Jonathan Jones, Chief Scientific Officer of Monteloeder, will also explain how the new product development process is specifically tailored to meet the demands of the educated and discerning North American customer base—one of the most demanding in the world. The presentation will be held Wednesday October 25th at 4:00 p.m. in Theatre A (booth #3677). Jones also will deliver a brief presentation about metabolaid®, which has been selected as a finalist among dozens of submissions for the "Ingredient Idol" prize. The event will occur at the SupplySide Stage, and winners will be announced Thursday, October 26th.

Visit us at SupplySide West, on October 23 to 27, at Las Vegas, booth #3053

About SuanNutra:

SuanNutra is a leading provider of Functional and Branded ingredients for the nutraceutical market. It operates as the hub of three nutraceutical companies with a global presence: SuanNutra Inc (USA), Gonmisol (Europe), and Monteloeder (Global - Branded and Specialist Botanical Ingredients). Each of these entities possesses unique capabilities to cater to their respective markets. With over 125 years of combined experience, SuanNutra successfully serves 1,500 customers across 50 countries.

For more information, contact:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2250799/SuanNutra_1.jpg

SOURCE SuanNutra