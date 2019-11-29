SUAOKI, Assisting People Affected by the Wildfires in California

Jessie Zhang, the Product Director of SUAOKI, stressed that SUAOKI Care Project has been established and will continue to accept applications for various charitable assistance. SUAOKI also plans to build a long-term cooperative relationship with charities like the Red Cross, to provide prompt and effective aid around the world.

User experience inspires SUAOKI to advance its social responsibility

"One of our American customers Alex had purchased SUAOKI G500 Portable Power Station and a set of solar panel charger, thanks to which Alex and his family were able to keep in touch with the outside world during one-month escape from the wildfires last year. And finally, they were successfully rescued," said Jessie Zhang. "The idea to aid more people came up after that time."

Founded in 2015, SUAOKI has had astonishing growth in the Japanese, European and American markets at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 230%, and become one of the top 5 in the global backup power online market. In Japan where natural disasters such as earthquakes and volcano eruptions happen frequently, SUAOKI occupies more than 50% of the online market share.

Focusing on user needs, creating top quality products

Specializing in energy storage power sources and solar charging products, SUAOKI is highly concerned about environmental protection and places emphasis on the safety and portability of their products. It aims to ensure that every user is able to find out the appropriate power use scheme in SUAOKI in any circumstances.

SUAOKI provides corresponding products for charging in various situations: outdoor camping/van life/tailgating, household appliance, business office, all of which support multiple ways of charging including home power charging, solar charging, car charging as well as a variety of output interfaces such as AC, DC, car charger, USB, USB QC3.0, Type-C PD, UPS. They are also available in different capacities to meet the needs and preferences of different groups.

"Beyond technology, brighten up life", SUAOKI is committed to being a power source specialist wherever there is a need for outdoor travel, garden engineering, portable power use in business scenarios, or emergency power supply in home or commercial places.

The main products of SUAOKI are S series power stations, solar panels and G series portable power stations, among which S series products like S270, S200, S370 are compact and light,suitable for outdoor use while S series such as G500, G1000, G1200 are more commonly applied in home, caravan or business scenarios. SUAOKI will continue to introduce more energy storage devices for different needs, providing users with the top quality products.

G1000, as a kind of uninterrupted power product, is recommended by Fox Business as a great option for high-tech holiday gift on Black Friday together with Kodak, iRobot, and TCL. Immune to power outages and able to fast charge make G1000 the perfect gadgets for emergencies at home, in office and outdoor spaces.

As Black Friday is coming, SUAOKI is carrying out various promotion activities.

