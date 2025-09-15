Suave Brands Unveils Advanced Skin Solutions Line, Including First-Ever Fragrance Free Option for Sensitive Skin

Five New Formulas to Nourish and Protect All Skin Types

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Suave Brands Company is unveiling its latest product lineup, building on the momentum of its bold February 2025 innovation push. Suave's newest collection — Advanced Skin Solutions — features five lotion formulas each carefully designed to meet some of the most important skincare needs, and all at Suave's signature accessible price point.

Available now at retailers nationwide for $4.49 (18 oz) and $5.99 (28 oz), the new lotions are made with allergen-free formulas that are also free of parabens and dyes. Dermatologist-tested and fast-absorbing, each lotion deeply moisturizes to improve the five key signs of dryness: tightness, roughness, flakiness, itchiness, and redness. These everyday formulas reflect Suave's promise of quality, performance, and affordability.

"This is the first time Suave is offering a fragrance-free lotion for sensitive skin and I am really proud of how this high-performance formula turned out," said Rafa Lopes, Vice President of Innovation at Suave. "Great skincare should not have to come at a premium and users will love how these formulas feel on their skin."

All five lotions are designed to nourish, protect, and strengthen the skin's moisture barrier, with options to suit every skin need:

Advanced Healing - contains ceramides to relieve dryness and improve the skin barrier; infused with a fragrance that features lime, salted marine accord, lilac and sheet wood

- contains ceramides to relieve dryness and improve the skin barrier; infused with a fragrance that features lime, salted marine accord, lilac and sheet wood Nourishing Care - formulated with shea butter for deep hydration; fragrance reveals cocoa butter, jasmine buds, vanilla bean and sandalwood

- formulated with shea butter for deep hydration; fragrance reveals cocoa butter, jasmine buds, vanilla bean and sandalwood Soothing Hydration - contains aloe vera for a cooling hydration; accented by star fruit, aloe, agave nectar and teak

- contains aloe vera for a cooling hydration; accented by star fruit, aloe, agave nectar and teak Calming Relief - fragrance-free and formulated with prebiotics to support sensitive skin

- fragrance-free and formulated with prebiotics to support sensitive skin Radiance Restore - enriched with Vitamin C to instantly moisturize; has the scent of cassis buds, orange zest, water flowers and precious woods

As Suave looks toward 2026, the brand will continue introducing innovations, in line with its brand refresh, offering low-price products in categories that are seeing price increases.

About Suave Brands Company

Suave Brands Company was established in 2023 after Yellow Wood Partners acquired the Suave brand from Unilever, transforming it into a standalone company. The Suave Brands Co. mission is to make trusted high-quality beauty and personal care products accessible to all.

For nearly 90 years, Suave has served consumers with exceptional products at a great value. Originally founded with a vision to democratize salon-quality care, the company has evolved to offer a comprehensive range of hair and body care products serving women, men and kids. Suave has been recognized as one of TIME's World's Best Brands and Newsweek's Most Trusted Brands. Suave products can be purchased at more than 60,000 retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Dollar General, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Family Dollar, Kroger, and Amazon. For more information, please visit www.suave.com .

Media Contact:

Stephanie Driscoll

[email protected]

SOURCE Suave Brands Co