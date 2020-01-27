SUAVS Debuts 100% Recycled Knit Sneaker

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SUAVS, the most comfortable, stylish and versatile shoes for you to go anywhere and do anything in, is going green in 2020 with the introduction of a new 100% recycled knit. Committed to becoming a low or negative carbon impact brand, each pair of SUAVS will be made with an average of 8 post-consumer recycled plastic bottles and 100% vegan materials.

SUAVS Shoes are now made with 100% Recycled Knit SUAVS high tops will be the first product to rollout with 100% Recycled Knit

Founded in Austin, Texas in 2015, SUAVS creates stylish and comfortable shoes featuring a breathable design and sweat-wicking technology. SUAVS are lightweight and can be packed flat, so they are ideal for people on the go, helping you go anywhere and do anything. Their new proprietary sustainable knit fabric is softer and more comfortable than the competition without sacrificing on style!

"My background in international fashion and footwear design encouraged me to create SUAVS as a super versatile shoe. It was important from the beginning that we create a comfortable, easy-to-transport shoe without sacrificing on style," said Monxi Garza, CEO of SUAVS, "Our customer feedback on comfort and style is so positive, we thought what more can we do to hold ourselves accountable in working our way towards decreasing our carbon footprint and becoming a more conscious brand? I'm thrilled to introduce our new 100% recycled knit fabric to SUAVS customers and look forward to more ways we can become more environmentally friendly in the new decade."

The Legacy high tops are the first style SUAVS will roll out made with 100% recycled knit. Beginning in 2020, all SUAVS shoes are being manufactured with 100% recycled knit. By mid-2020, all new launches and current SUAVS styles will be made with sustainable materials. Additionally, the brand is committed to further expanding their sustainable practices including:

100% vegan materials, even down to the glue used.

Donating all unsold SUAVS footwear to organizations such as Soles4Souls and LifeWorks .

and . Sustainable production to reduce material waste during manufacturing.

SUAVS' shoe boxes are dual purpose as they function as the initial shipping box and return packaging.

SUAVS can be purchased online at suavshoes.com and can be followed on Instagram @suavsshoes .

About SUAVS

SUAVS was created in 2015 with one goal in mind: to create the most comfortable, stylish, and versatile shoe imaginable. Headquartered in Austin, TX, SUAVS has debuted three styles of lightweight, easy to clean, easy to transport shoes for men and women that can truly go anywhere and do anything. Whether you are traveling, hiking or running errands, SUAVS will be your go-to, all-in-one shoe. For more information go to suavshoes.com .

Images for media use: credit SUAVS, LINK

Media Contact:

Cara Caulkins

847-542-4635

233016@email4pr.com

SOURCE SUAVS

Related Links

http://suavshoes.com

