Sub-brand TOOCAA product laser cutting machine from ELECFREAKS debuts at 2024 BETT

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BETT Exhibition is the largest educational technology event in the UK, attracting professionals and technology companies in the global education field every year. The exhibition covers digital learning tools, online education platforms, virtual reality technology, and other fields, and provides professional forums and business cooperation opportunities. The exhibition aims to promote the innovation and development of educational technology and is an important platform in the field of educational technology.

ELECFREAKS will appear at the upcoming BETT exhibition in 2024, presenting the main product of its sub-brand TOOCAA - laser cutting machine TOOCAA L2, as well as a series of trend-leading STEAM education products. TOOCAA L2 is an excellent desktop-level laser engraving and cutting machine with an intelligent safety system. It combines patented flame detection technology, body tilt detection technology, and cover-opening interlocking technology. For school and home users, a USB child safety lock is specially designed to ensure the safety of every user during use.

The intelligent outer cover design effectively blocks laser and smoke dust, and the built-in fill light strip and smoke exhaust system ensure that users can enjoy high performance while keeping the working environment clean.

In addition, ELECFREAKS will also exhibit a series of eye-catching products at this exhibition, including micro: bit XGO Robot Dog Kit V2, Octopus Sensors, PlanetX Sensors, micro: bit Retro Arcade, micro: bit Smart Cutebot Pro and other educational products Suit. These products will further demonstrate ELECFREAKS' innovation and strength in the field of STEAM education.

About ELECFREAKS and TOOCAA:

ELECFREAKS is a company specializing in micro: bit educational kits and accessories, providing full-service research, manufacturing, and sales. Currently, tens of thousands of schools and educational institutions in more than 100 countries and regions around the world use ELECFREAKS' products, courses, and services. ELECFREASK incubated the independent sub-brand TOOCAA last year, using advanced laser and computer technology to redefine creation tools through industrial design, making creation efficient and safe.

Booth number: Bett Hall NK71

Date: 24-26 January 2024

Address: ExCeL London

For more details, please contact:

ELECFREAKS

Tel: 0755-29048789

Email: [email protected]

Official website link: https://www.elecfreaks.com/

SOURCE ELECFREAKS