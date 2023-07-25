Sub-Saharan Africa Ferrocement Market Report, 2018-2028: Agricultural Sector Boosts Ferrocement Demand - Advancing Water Infrastructure and Productivity

DUBLIN, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sub-Saharan Africa Ferrocement Market By Application (Agriculture, Water Supply & Sanitation, Rural Energy, Housing, Marine, Others), By Manufacturing Process (Centrifuging, Guniting, Semi Mechanized, Hand Plastering), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sub-Saharan Africa Ferrocement Market has shown significant growth and is expected to continue its upward trajectory. The market was valued at USD 245.36 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.98% through 2028.

Several factors are driving the growth of the ferrocement market in Sub-Saharan Africa:

Growth in the Marine Industry: Ferrocement's benefits in marine structures, such as water tightness, impact resistance, small thickness, and lightweight, have increased its demand in the marine sector. Projects like the Resilient Africa Program have further boosted the demand for ferrocement in coastal nations to manage marine and coastal resources and foster economic growth.

Increasing Urbanization: Sub-Saharan African countries are experiencing high urbanization rates, leading to the growth of residential, commercial, industrial, and maritime sectors. As urban areas expand, the demand for ferrocement in building parks, outdoor theatres, and gardens is also rising.

Growing Construction Activities: Infrastructure development initiatives and government measures to stimulate the economy have led to increased building activity in Sub-Saharan Africa. This has positively impacted the demand for ferrocement in construction projects.

Mass Housing Developments: Rapid urban population growth in the region has resulted in a surge in the need for affordable housing in metropolitan areas. Governments are launching mass housing programs, contributing to the rising demand for ferrocement in mass housing construction.

Increasing Agricultural Productivity: The agriculture sector plays a significant role in the Sub-Saharan African economy. Projects and policies aimed at boosting agricultural production have increased the demand for ferrocement in the agricultural sector.

Improving Water Infrastructure: Governments in the region are focusing on water infrastructure investments. Ferrocement's properties, such as high tensile strength and resilience, make it suitable for pressure pipes in water supply systems.

The market is segmented based on application and manufacturing process. Applications include agriculture, water supply & sanitation, rural energy, housing, marine, and others. The manufacturing process includes centrifuging, guniting, semi mechanized, and hand plastering.

Key players in the Sub-Saharan Africa Ferrocement Market include Milinkovic Company Limited, Univar Solutions Inc. (Chempoint), AM-COR Inc, Constrotech Innovative Components, Prefer Industries, Rocla (Pty) Ltd, and COMAC (Construction Management & Consulting Services) Ltd.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, trends, and forecasts for the Sub-Saharan Africa Ferrocement Market. It also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the market and insights from the voice of customers. The market outlook covers various segments, countries, and major players operating in the region.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90sly

