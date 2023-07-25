Sub-Saharan Africa Ferrocement Market Report, 2018-2028: Agricultural Sector Boosts Ferrocement Demand - Advancing Water Infrastructure and Productivity

News provided by

Research and Markets

25 Jul, 2023, 06:45 ET

DUBLIN, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sub-Saharan Africa Ferrocement Market By Application (Agriculture, Water Supply & Sanitation, Rural Energy, Housing, Marine, Others), By Manufacturing Process (Centrifuging, Guniting, Semi Mechanized, Hand Plastering), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sub-Saharan Africa Ferrocement Market has shown significant growth and is expected to continue its upward trajectory. The market was valued at USD 245.36 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.98% through 2028.

Several factors are driving the growth of the ferrocement market in Sub-Saharan Africa:

  • Growth in the Marine Industry: Ferrocement's benefits in marine structures, such as water tightness, impact resistance, small thickness, and lightweight, have increased its demand in the marine sector. Projects like the Resilient Africa Program have further boosted the demand for ferrocement in coastal nations to manage marine and coastal resources and foster economic growth.
  • Increasing Urbanization: Sub-Saharan African countries are experiencing high urbanization rates, leading to the growth of residential, commercial, industrial, and maritime sectors. As urban areas expand, the demand for ferrocement in building parks, outdoor theatres, and gardens is also rising.
  • Growing Construction Activities: Infrastructure development initiatives and government measures to stimulate the economy have led to increased building activity in Sub-Saharan Africa. This has positively impacted the demand for ferrocement in construction projects.
  • Mass Housing Developments: Rapid urban population growth in the region has resulted in a surge in the need for affordable housing in metropolitan areas. Governments are launching mass housing programs, contributing to the rising demand for ferrocement in mass housing construction.
  • Increasing Agricultural Productivity: The agriculture sector plays a significant role in the Sub-Saharan African economy. Projects and policies aimed at boosting agricultural production have increased the demand for ferrocement in the agricultural sector.
  • Improving Water Infrastructure: Governments in the region are focusing on water infrastructure investments. Ferrocement's properties, such as high tensile strength and resilience, make it suitable for pressure pipes in water supply systems.

The market is segmented based on application and manufacturing process. Applications include agriculture, water supply & sanitation, rural energy, housing, marine, and others. The manufacturing process includes centrifuging, guniting, semi mechanized, and hand plastering.

Key players in the Sub-Saharan Africa Ferrocement Market include Milinkovic Company Limited, Univar Solutions Inc. (Chempoint), AM-COR Inc, Constrotech Innovative Components, Prefer Industries, Rocla (Pty) Ltd, and COMAC (Construction Management & Consulting Services) Ltd.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, trends, and forecasts for the Sub-Saharan Africa Ferrocement Market. It also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the market and insights from the voice of customers. The market outlook covers various segments, countries, and major players operating in the region.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90sly

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

High-Speed Broadband and Reliable Communication: Satellite Flat Panel Antennas on the Rise

Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases Fuel Demand for Contrast Media Agent and Injector Systems

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.