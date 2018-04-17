Sub-Zero and Wolf Demonstrate Design Flexibility With New Products at EuroCucina 2018, April 17-22

Sub-Zero and Wolf continue to illustrate their commitment to performance and purposeful design with their latest product offerings. From Sub-Zero, the new Sub-Zero 24" integrated column refrigerator/freezer features a refrigerator and freezer behind one solid door for a seamless look, will be on display. From Wolf, the updated convection steam oven with button-less controls, and updated cooking modes, ventilation products including a ceiling-mounted hood and under-cabinet hood insert, and the new vacuum seal drawer will be at the booth.

"We are always working to improve upon and expand our product offering to meet the needs of homeowners across the globe," said Jim Bakke, president and CEO of Sub-Zero Group, Inc. "Our new products at EuroCucina this year are a reflection of this, and a testament to how the engineers, chefs, and design professionals work together to provide feedback and testing to create best-in-class products."

Sub-Zero and Wolf's 220-square-meter exhibit will be located in Hall 11 at Stand A20 and A26 in the Technology for the Kitchen (FTK) event area, with unique and thought-provoking applications for each appliance. In addition to new refrigeration and cooking appliances, guests will have a chance to experience a number of other product lines, including Wolf cooking modules, Sub-Zero refrigerator drawers, and select outdoor products.

Throughout the booth, stunning designs will feature Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances in contemporary, transitional, and professional styles paired with high-end building materials, demonstrating the company's ability to meet consumer and design professionals' evolving needs across the world. Brand executives and engineers will be on hand to discuss product performance and features throughout the show.

EuroCucina, with 120 exhibitors occupying more than 23,000 square meters of space, is Europe's only major trade show in the industry. The Milan fairgrounds will host the fair from 09:30 to 18:30, April 17-22. The event is open to members of the trade exclusively April 17-20, expanding to the general public April 21-22. For more information and tickets, click here.

A third-generation, family-owned company, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances are manufactured in the United States using only premium-quality materials that are proven to stand the test of time. For further information, or to reach a Sub-Zero and Wolf distributor in your area, please visit subzero-wolf.com.

About Sub-Zero Group, Inc.

Sub-Zero Group, Inc., headquartered in Madison, Wis., manufactures best-in-class appliance brands Sub-Zero and Wolf. Founded in 1945, Sub-Zero, Inc. is the leading America-based manufacturer of refrigeration, freezer, and wine storage products. Sub-Zero, the preservation specialist, pioneered the concept of dual refrigeration, ensuring that food stays fresher longer. With the acquisition of Wolf Range Company in 2000, Sub-Zero Group, Inc. added the industry specialist in residential cooking appliances with products including ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, warming drawers, and ventilation equipment. In its third generation of family ownership, the privately held company also operates manufacturing facilities in Fitchburg, Wis., and Goodyear, Ariz. Sub-Zero Group, Inc. is continually recognized for the highest achievements in appliance innovation and customer satisfaction. For more information about Sub-Zero and Wolf, visit subzero-wolf.com or follow us at facebook.com/subzerowolf, on Twitter @subzerowolf, or on Instagram @subzeroandwolf. For Sub-Zero and Wolf Customer Care, call 800-222-7820.

