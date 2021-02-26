Sub-Zero and Wolf Unveil New Products and Design Innovations in Virtual Showcase

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sub-Zero Group, Inc., the leading manufacturer of premium refrigeration, cooking equipment, and dishwashing brands Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove, has expanded its offering with the launch of four new products unveiled in their first-ever virtual showcase. The new appliances reinforce an unparalleled commitment to the quality, performance, and purposeful innovation the storied brands have come to represent since the company's founding over 75 years ago.

"Our commitment to perfection, our passion that drives our every innovation—meticulous research, development, and rigorous testing—that is what brought us here," says President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Bakke.

The company continues to focus on the kitchen of the future­­ based on emerging technology, science, and design. The new products are equipped with enhanced performance features and are Wi-Fi enabled to offer greater control, convenience, and simplicity. Refined aesthetics are fresh and modern for harmonious integration into kitchens of any style.

"As always, Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove represent the pinnacle of meaningful luxury," says Tim McDonough, Senior Vice-President of Marketing and Product Innovation. "Our products are built with a singular goal: to provide the highest-caliber, specialized luxury home appliances in the marketplace."

2021 innovations include:

Sub-Zero Designer Series Undercounter Refrigeration – Anywhere refrigeration for every style. This diverse collection offers luxurious convenience and unmatched style while precisely preserving food, wine, beverages—even cosmetics. Featuring fully customizable exteriors and assorted functions, it seamlessly and beautifully integrates into any space.

Anywhere refrigeration for every style. This diverse collection offers luxurious convenience and unmatched style while precisely preserving food, wine, beverages—even cosmetics. Featuring fully customizable exteriors and assorted functions, it seamlessly and beautifully integrates into any space. Wolf E Series Built-In Oven – Enhanced cooking performance inside, cleaner, design-friendly aesthetics outside. Wolf E Series Built-In Ovens are equipped with an advanced dual convection system and chef-tested modes—including effortless Gourmet Mode—to ensure consistently delicious results. Two distinct designs integrate seamlessly in kitchens of many styles.

– Enhanced cooking performance inside, cleaner, design-friendly aesthetics outside. Wolf E Series Built-In Ovens are equipped with an advanced dual convection system and chef-tested modes—including effortless Gourmet Mode—to ensure consistently delicious results. Two distinct designs integrate seamlessly in kitchens of many styles. Wolf Induction Range – The historic and unparalleled performance of the Wolf range in a modern shell. Completely redesigned to provide a sleek alternative to the professional-style range, the Wolf Induction Range offers refined, clean lines and a fully integrated touch-control panel on top.

– The historic and unparalleled performance of the Wolf range in a modern shell. Completely redesigned to provide a sleek alternative to the professional-style range, the Wolf Induction Range offers refined, clean lines and a fully integrated touch-control panel on top. Wolf Dual Fuel Range – A precise combination of professional heritage, stunning aesthetic, and innovative performance in one bold cooking package. The Wolf Dual Fuel Range's durable construction and intuitive features ensure every home chef can enjoy guesswork-free cooking and predictably delicious results for decades.

For more information about Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove appliances, visit subzero-wolf.com. Contact your local Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove Showroom for information on availability or to view the products in person or through virtual consultation.



About Sub-Zero Group, Inc.

Sub-Zero Group, Inc., headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, manufactures best-in-class appliance brands Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove. Founded in 1945, Sub-Zero, Inc., is the leading American-based manufacturer of refrigeration, freezer and wine storage products. Sub-Zero, the preservation specialist, pioneered the concept of dual refrigeration, ensuring that food stays fresher longer. With the acquisition of Wolf Range Company in 2000, Sub-Zero Group, Inc., added the industry specialist in residential cooking appliances, with products including ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, warming drawers and ventilation equipment. In 2018, Sub-Zero Group, Inc., launched the Cove brand of dishwashers, the specialist in all things clean. Cove joins Sub-Zero and Wolf, establishing the brands as corporate companions and a complete kitchen family. In its third generation of family ownership, the privately held company also operates manufacturing facilities in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, and Goodyear, Arizona. Sub-Zero Group, Inc., is continually recognized for the highest achievements in appliance innovation and customer satisfaction. For more information about Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove, visit subzero-wolf.com or follow us on Facebook.com/subzerowolf or on Instagram @subzeroandwolf. For Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove Customer Care, call 800-222-7820.

