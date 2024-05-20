Sub-Zero Group Foundation Announces New Mission and Investments to Strengthen Local Community

The Foundation Announces $1.2M in Grant Funding Over the Next Two Years with $500,000 Donation to The River Food Pantry

MADISON, Wis., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sub-Zero Group Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove appliance manufacturer, is proud to announce its new mission as well as its latest investments in the Madison, WI area. Over the next two years, the Foundation will commit $1.2M to select nonprofit partners that align with its new mission to foster innovation in the food ecosystem through increasing access to quality foods and invest in organizations that contribute to lifelong health.

Since its inception in 1997, the Sub-Zero Group Foundation has embodied the core family-driven values of its parent company, Sub-Zero Group, Inc., and has invested more than $4M in local community organizations. It continues that sentiment today with its new mission and funding focus areas including food security, community centers and juvenile diabetes. "We are proud of the legacy our foundation has established, and we look forward to deepening and broadening the Foundation's impact in the future," said Jim Bakke, President and CEO of Sub-Zero Group. "Additionally, we are excited to introduce Maggie Pascaly, Executive Director of the Sub-Zero Group Foundation, to guide this growth."

Maggie Pascaly, a Madison native, brings over a decade of philanthropic experience to Sub-Zero Group. "Being part of an organization that actively translates its family-centric values into impactful community initiatives is truly inspiring," remarked Pascaly. "We are steadfast in our commitment to nurturing a healthier, brighter future for all, including our support of the remarkable work that is being carried out by our new partner, The River Food Pantry."

At the heart of Sub-Zero Group Foundation's latest initiatives lies a new partnership with The River Food Pantry, the busiest food pantry in South Central Wisconsin. Serving over 2,500 individuals weekly, The River Food Pantry provides essential services, including free groceries, freshly prepared meals, and emergency food assistance. To minimize waste and reach more people in need, the pantry also redistributes rescued food and resources to local partners.

The Sub-Zero Group Foundation's $500,000 investment will fuel The River Food Pantry's significant expansion, nearly tripling its space from 11,000 to 32,500 square feet. This growth will enable enhanced service for more families across Madison and Dane County.

"At The River, we believe that food is a fundamental right, not a privilege," said Rhonda Adams, Executive Director of The River Food Pantry. "We are forever grateful for the support of the Sub-Zero Group Foundation. Their generous donation towards our new facility will allow us to nourish even more of our Dane County neighbors in need — a mission we both care deeply about. Together, we will make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals and families, ensuring that everyone has access to nutritious food and opportunities for a healthier future."

To learn more about The River Food Pantry's services, volunteer opportunities, and ways to contribute, please visit www.riverfoodpantry.org. For more information about the Sub-Zero Group Foundation and its impactful initiatives, please contact the Foundation.

About Sub-Zero Group Foundation

The Sub-Zero Group Foundation – formerly known as the Sub-Zero Wolf Foundation – is an independent, nonprofit philanthropic organization launched in 1997. Having invested more than $4M in local community organizations, the Foundation's mission is to foster innovation in the food ecosystem that increases community access to quality foods and invests in organizations that contribute to lifelong health. The focus areas of funding include juvenile diabetes, food security and community centers in Madison, WI and the greater Phoenix, AZ area.

About Sub-Zero Group, Inc.

Sub-Zero Group, Inc., headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, manufactures best-in-class appliance brands Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove. Founded in 1945, Sub-Zero Group, Inc. is the leading American-based manufacturer of refrigeration, freezer, and wine storage products. Sub-Zero, the preservation specialist, pioneered the concept of dual refrigeration, ensuring that food stays fresher longer. With the acquisition of Wolf Range Company in 2000, Sub-Zero Group, Inc. added the industry specialist in residential cooking appliances, with products including ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, warming drawers and ventilation equipment. In 2018, Sub-Zero Group, Inc. launched the Cove brand of dishwashers, the specialist in all things clean. Cove joins Sub-Zero and Wolf, establishing the brands as corporate companions and a complete kitchen family. In its third generation of family ownership, the privately held company also operates manufacturing facilities in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, and Goodyear, Arizona. Sub-Zero Group, Inc. is continually recognized for the highest achievements in appliance innovation and customer satisfaction. For more information about Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove, visit subzero-wolf.com or follow us on Facebook @subzerowolf and Instagram @subzeroandwolf. For Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove Customer Care, call 800-222-7820.

About The River Food Pantry

The River is South Central Wisconsin's busiest food pantry. Services include free groceries and freshly prepared meals for pickup or delivery, online grocery orders, mobile meals, and emergency food lockers. The River also redistributes rescued food and resources to local partners to increase access while minimizing waste. Since 2006, The River has grown to serve over 2,500 people every week in pursuit of its vision: a fully nourished community. For more information about The River, visit riverfoodpantry.org.

SOURCE Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove