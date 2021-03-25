Sub-Zero Welcomes Sean Graffia to its Builder Team in Southern California

Sean steps into the role after serving over half a decade as the Sales Manager for Sub-Zero West. Inc. Graffia has a combined 30 years of expertise in the luxury appliance and home building industry. His deep experience and passion for Sub-Zero customers enables him to intimately understand the needs of builders and home buyers alike enabling him to deliver kitchen design and appliance innovations that make cooking at home a joy and unique experience.

Kelly Ciulla, Affiliate President Sub-Zero West, Inc. said, "In his tenure with Sub-Zero, Sean has proven time and time again that he has the creative vision and relationship building skills we need to move the company forward in the highly competitive Southern California luxury home and appliance market. We can't be more excited to have him step into this new leadership role."

Asked what about this new position appeals to him the most, Sean said, "Working with builders gives me the opportunity to be a part of the process of bringing a community to life. It's exciting to watch the transformation happen from the ground up. It's so rewarding to be involved in the project from the specification process to the first loads of dirt being moved, to the culmination of delivering the models and production homes." For Sean, the reward truly comes when he sees the homes completed and the community coming together.

Sean brings the same passion for elegance and excellence that the Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove brands are known for to his career. He comments, "Building a premium home with the Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove brands elevates the luxury experience for the homebuyer in a way that no other brand or product in the industry can. Sub-Zero products instantly elevate the home's value, giving the builder a competitive edge over neighboring communities. This edge is critical to the builder's success in today's highly competitive market."

Sean is a native Californian, born in Long Beach, CA and has lived in Southern California for his whole life. And he enthusiastically lives the California lifestyle to its fullest. An avid mountain biker and novice surfer, he enjoys all the outdoor living that California offers – crushing the trails on his mountain bike in the snow-capped mountains on Saturday, cruising the bay on his stand-up paddle board on Sunday, then chilling on the sandy beaches watching the sunset as he anticipates the coming excitement of another week of luxury home building.

About Sub-Zero Group, Inc.

Sub-Zero Group, Inc., headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, manufactures best-in-class appliance brands Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove. Founded in 1945, Sub-Zero, Inc., is the leading American-based manufacturer of refrigeration, freezer and wine storage products. Sub-Zero, the preservation specialist, pioneered the concept of dual refrigeration, ensuring that food stays fresher longer. With the acquisition of Wolf Range Company in 2000, Sub-Zero Group, Inc., added the industry specialist in residential cooking appliances, with products including ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, warming drawers and ventilation equipment. In 2018, Sub-Zero Group, Inc., launched the Cove brand of dishwashers, the specialist in all things clean. Cove joins Sub-Zero and Wolf, establishing the brands as corporate companions and a complete kitchen family. In its third generation of family ownership, the privately held company also operates manufacturing facilities in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, and Goodyear, Arizona. Sub-Zero Group, Inc., is continually recognized for the highest achievements in appliance innovation and customer satisfaction. For more information about Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove, visit subzero-wolf.com or follow us on Facebook.com/subzerowolf or on Instagram @subzeroandwolf. For Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove Customer Care, call 800-222-7820.

