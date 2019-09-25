Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove Announce 2017-2018 Kitchen Design Contest Global Winners

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove, the industry leaders in premium refrigeration, cooking and dishwashing, announced the global winners of the 2017-2018 Kitchen Design Contest at its "Best of the Best" Winners' Summit & Gala awards dinner on Sept. 23 in Charleston, South Carolina. The contest's esteemed panel of judges evaluated more than 1,800 entries from 16 countries worldwide to determine 30 finalists, from which 14 global winners were selected.

"For more than 25 years, the Kitchen Design Contest has recognized the pioneering designers, builders, remodelers and architects who are breaking boundaries in the design world," said Brian Jones, senior director of marketing for Sub-Zero Group, Inc. "The winning kitchens bring Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove's vision to life, boldly demonstrating the unique and personalized options our appliances have to offer the modern luxury home, and we are proud to recognize their contributions and learn from their work."

Cash prizes totaling $208,000 – the largest sum in the contest's history – were given away to the creators of 14 extraordinary kitchens. Each finalist received $2,000 for achieving finalist status. The following global winners were awarded additional cash prizes.

Each of the seven talented judges demonstrates a passion for good design and a dedication to the design community, and are all previous Kitchen Design Contest winners. The panel includes four returning Kitchen Design Contest judges – Cristina Menezes of Arquitetura e Decoração LTDA (Brazil), Davy Swanenberg of Culimaat High End Kitchens (Netherlands), Stacy Eisenmann of Eisenmann Architecture (Berkeley, CA) and Sandra Agurto of Cabinetry Creations, Inc. (Orlando, FL) – and three newcomers, Jean Stoffer of Jean Stoffer Design, Ltd (East Grand Rapids, MI), Mark Stumer of Mojo Stumer Associates (Greenvale, NY) and Martin de Sousa of designström (Toronto, Canada).

In addition to $2,000 each of the 2017-2018 Kitchen Design Contest's 30 finalists earned a trip for two to Winners' Summit & Gala held at the Belmond Charleston Place in Charleston, South Carolina. The winners' summit included an awards dinner and gala, a variety of activities, and many opportunities to relax and interact with peers – some of the best design professionals in the world.

Eligibility for the contest required that all design and construction be fully completed within the contest period from Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2018. Indoor Kitchen designs had to include at least one full-size, built-in or integrated Sub-Zero refrigeration unit or two or more undercounter units, and at least one Wolf primary cooking appliance including ranges, rangetops, ovens and cooktops. Outdoor Kitchen designs had to include at least one Wolf grill and one Sub-Zero refrigeration unit. Beyond the Kitchen designs had to include at least one Sub-Zero refrigeration unit and one Wolf appliance. All professional entries required submission of a floor plan, elevation or perspective drawings, and at least three color photographs of the completed design.

For more information on the Kitchen Design Contest, including the contest timeline, official rules, judging panel, awards and prizes, visit subzero-wolf.com/contest.

About Sub-Zero Group, Inc.

Sub-Zero Group, Inc., headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, manufactures best-in-class appliance brands Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove. Founded in 1945, Sub-Zero, Inc. is the leading American-based manufacturer of refrigeration, freezer and wine storage products. Sub-Zero, the preservation specialist, pioneered the concept of dual refrigeration, ensuring that food stays fresher longer. With the acquisition of Wolf Range Company in 2000, Sub-Zero Group, Inc. added the industry specialist in residential cooking appliances, with products including ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, warming drawers and ventilation equipment. In 2018, Sub-Zero Group, Inc. launched the Cove brand of dishwashers, the specialist in all things clean. Cove joins Sub-Zero and Wolf, establishing the brands as corporate companions and a complete kitchen family. In its third generation of family ownership, the privately held company also operates manufacturing facilities in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, and Goodyear, Arizona. Sub-Zero Group, Inc. is continually recognized for the highest achievements in appliance innovation and customer satisfaction. For more information about Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove, visit subzero-wolf.com or follow us at facebook.com/subzerowolf, on Twitter @subzerowolf or on Instagram @subzeroandwolf. For Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove Customer Care, call 800-222-7820.

