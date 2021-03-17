SUB2r raises $3.5M from Riva Technology and Entertainment

SUB2r combines the most advanced digital imaging technologies and optics with powerful data streaming engines to deliver an affordable, professional broadcast quality streaming camera with highly customizable proprietary software and on-camera tools normally found in post-production editing.

This investment accelerates SUB2r's growth, enabling rapid development of its next generation camera. RTE will have a significant minority stake in SUB2r, and Paul Roy, CEO of RTE, will join SUB2r's board of directors, bringing more than 25 years of experience in gaming, digital entertainment, and an innovative global mindset to the rapidly evolving industry.

"This is an exciting time as RTE's global industry connections will give SUB2r access to worldwide markets in Esports, gaming, and live digital entertainment. With this investment we will build upon our existing technology platform," said Richard Neumann, Co-Founder, and CEO of SUB2r.

"The team at SUB2r has built a fantastic camera, around the incredible new hardware and software tech they have developed. They are focused on bringing the highest possible visual experience to their audience. Content creators and streamers are always looking to supercharge their content, and this is the perfect product for that. We also look forward to introducing this exciting new tech to the entire group of mega creators and streamers at our partner company, Galaxy Racer," added Paul Roy, CEO of RTE.

About Riva Technology and Entertainment:

Founded in 2002, with a global presence stretching from the USA to East Asia, RTE has successfully been delivering the vision of tomorrow for over close to 20 years. RTE's group of companies hold an industry advantage in their ability to take every project from concept to execution; all housed under one roof. The complementary companies cover location-based entertainment, brand and Intellectual Property licensing, content development, consumer products, gaming, and Esports.

About SUB2r

SUB2r is a U.S.- based company with worldwide development and production partners. The founders of SUB2r have diverse backgrounds in technology, design, software, and hardware manufacturing. SUB2r cameras are in use around the world with top gamers, content creators, indie film makers, studios and in industrial and scientific applications.



