Subaru Adopts AGL Software for Infotainment on New 2020 Subaru Outback and Subaru Legacy

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2020 – Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a cross-industry effort developing an open source platform for all connected car technologies, today announced that the Subaru Starlink infotainment platform on the all-new 2020 Subaru Outback and the 2020 Subaru Legacy uses open source software from the AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) platform .

"Using AGL's open source software allows us to easily customize the user experience and integrate new features, creating an integrated cockpit entertainment system that is more enjoyable for drivers," said Mr. Naoyoshi Morita, General Manager of Electronic Product Design Dept. of Subaru Corporation. "We believe that shared software development through Automotive Grade Linux benefits the entire industry, and we look forward to our continued involvement and collaboration with other automakers and suppliers."

AGL is supported by more than 150 members , including 11 automakers, who are working together to develop the AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) platform, a shared software platform that can serve as the de facto industry standard for infotainment, telematics, and instrument cluster applications. Sharing an open platform allows for code reuse and a more efficient development process as developers and suppliers can build once and have a product work for multiple automakers.

"Subaru has been an AGL member for many years, and we are very excited to see them use AGL in production," said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux. "The AGL platform continues to gain traction, and we expect to see more automakers using it in production in the years to come."

AGL BOOTH AT CES 2020

The AGL booth at CES 2020 in the Westgate Hotel Pavilion, booth 1815, features 19+ demos by AGL members showing infotainment, instrument cluster, autonomous driving, security, connectivity, and other applications running on the AGL open source software platform.

The AGL booth will be open to the public during CES show hours and during the AGL Evening Reception & Demo Showcase on Wednesday, January 8, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm PT. Additional details and registration for the Evening Reception are available here .

Media and analysts are also invited to attend an AGL Media Happy Hour at CES on Tuesday, January 7, from 3:00 - 5:00 pm PT in the AGL booth. Please RSVP here .

About Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)

Automotive Grade Linux is a collaborative open source project that is bringing together automakers, suppliers and technology companies to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open software stack for the connected car. With Linux at its core, AGL is developing an open platform from the ground up that can serve as the de facto industry standard to enable rapid development of new features and technologies. Although initially focused on In-Vehicle-Infotainment (IVI), AGL is the only organization planning to address all software in the vehicle, including instrument cluster, heads up display, telematics, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. The AGL platform is available to all, and anyone can participate in its development. Learn more: https://www.automotivelinux.org/

Automotive Grade Linux is a Collaborative Project at The Linux Foundation. Linux Foundation Collaborative Projects are independently funded software projects that harness the power of collaborative development to fuel innovation across industries and ecosystems. www.linuxfoundation.org

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

URL for announcement: https://www.automotivelinux.org/announcements/2020/01/07/subaru-outback

Media Inquiries

Emily Olin

281-380-9661

eolin@linuxfoundation.org

SOURCE Automotive Grade Linux

Related Links

http://www.automotivelinux.org

