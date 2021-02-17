Subaru And POWDR Extend Partnership, Continue To Offer Unparalleled Experiences For Mountain Adventure Seekers

In partnering with Woodward — part of POWDR's adventure lifestyle portfolio and an experiential action sports company with innovative environments, intuitive programming and a community of passionate athletes — Subaru Motorsports USA will inspire competition, drive progression, and help grow the next generation of action sports.

The Subaru and POWDR partnership will bring more amenities to mountain experiences and connect adventure-seekers everywhere. During the 2020/2021 season, the POWDR and Subaru partnership includes the Subaru sponsorship of Snowbird, Copper Mountain and Mt. Bachelor's avalanche rescue dog programs, which includes training and certification support for dogs and handlers, supplies and specialized equipment. And, to contribute to the overall guest experience while supporting safe, COVID-related operating protocols, Subaru has designed and deployed custom outdoor chalet structures, called Subie Shacks, at various POWDR locations—offering guest amenities and Subaru owner perks such as pre-packaged menu items, snacks and Subaru prizing.

"Subaru has been an exceptional partner to POWDR and, with our partnership extension now including Woodward, we are excited to develop more cool experiences for our guests and Subaru owners," says Wade Martin, co-president at POWDR. "Our shared passion for authentic adventure experiences has generated fun, innovative projects that drive value for both of our brands, and, most importantly, our customers."

For more than six years, Subaru and POWDR have joined together to enhance experiences for resort guests and Subaru owners alike. Exclusive resort benefits such as Subaru VIP parking, Subaru concierge and shuttle vehicles, as well as 'pop-up' surprises and activations throughout the season, are designed specifically to celebrate and inspire adventurous Subaru owners. Additionally, through POWDR's corporate responsibility Play Forever commitment, and the Subaru Loves the Earth initiative, the partnership has implemented green event practices that expand recycling collection and waste reduction with TerraCycle®, as well as outdoor environmental ethics education with Leave No Trace.

Subaru WinterFest — The automaker's annual, multi-mountain destination and experiential lifestyle tour offering one of a kind winter experiences filled with music festivals and live concerts — is expected to resume across the country next season. In the 2021/22 season, Subaru WinterFest weekend takeovers will return to the nation's top winter resorts in an even bigger way—combining music, adventure, food and beverage, pets and sustainability to create truly unique experiences that speak to the passions of outdoor enthusiasts and Subaru owners alike.

"At Subaru, we know our owners seek adventure and enjoy the exciting wintertime experiences that we offer at the nation's top mountain resorts each year," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "That is why we are thrilled to continue our partnership with POWDR and give consumers and Subaru owners an unforgettable experience at POWDR's mountain destinations and Woodward action sports centers."

About POWDR

POWDR is an adventure lifestyle company that offers awesome experiences in amazing places. Within POWDR's portfolio are 11 mountain resorts including Copper Mountain and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Killington and Pico Mountain in Vermont; Boreal Mountain Resort and Soda Springs in the Lake Tahoe region of California; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Lee Canyon in Nevada; Snowbird and Woodward Park City in Utah; and SilverStar Resort in British Columbia. POWDR owns the Woodward experiential action sports company which includes Woodward PA, Woodward Copper in Colorado, Woodward Tahoe, Woodward West in Stallion Springs, CA, and Woodward Riviera Maya, Mexico. Outside Television is the national active, outside-lifestyle programming network subsidiary of POWDR, Sun Country Tours in Oregon is the company's river rafting outfitter, and Powderbird, based out of Snowbird in Utah, is POWDR's heli-adventure operator. POWDR is headquartered in Park City, Utah. www.POWDR.com.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contact:

Jennifer Rudolph

[email protected]

303-625-3465

Diane Anton

Subaru of America, Inc.

856-488-5093

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.subaru.com/

