Subaru And The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) Continue Partnership To Send Hope, Love And Warm Blankets To Cancer Patients

"Subaru Loves to Care is all about improving the health of our local communities and we are proud to once again work alongside our valued partner, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, to continue supporting patients and their families battling cancer," said Alan Bethke, senior vice president of marketing at Subaru of America. "We hope that through this program, our gestures of hope will comfort and warm those who need it most."

Where Love Meets Hope

Throughout June, Subaru and LLS will bring the Subaru Loves to Care initiative to life at 498 Subaru retailers across the country. Visitors to Subaru retailers will be given a chance to write personalized messages of hope to cancer patients in their local communities, and anyone can send an online message of support at www.lls.org/subaru. Those who write a message of hope at a Subaru retailer will also receive a reusable tote bag to help spread awareness of LLS and the automaker's goal to provide hope and care, one gesture at a time.

At the end of June, Subaru retailers will partner with local LLS chapters nationwide to deliver nearly 40,000 blankets and 7,700 arts & crafts kits, along with messages of hope written by Subaru customers, to those fighting cancer in hospitals and treatment centers across the country.

In addition, LLS will be collecting inspiring stories and photographs of recipients to serve as a reminder of the good the Subaru Loves to Care program brings to thousands of patients nationwide. One such survivor is Ethan.

Ethan was just five years old when he was diagnosed with very high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The following years involved countless hospital visits, chemotherapy, bone marrow aspirates, lumbar punctures, steroids and blood transfusions.

Ethan's sister, Sienna was three years old when this journey began and she was his constant companion. She joined him for many of his hospital visits and was always by his side. Near the end of Ethan's three-year treatment, he relapsed and was again considered very high-risk. This time, he underwent extensive testing and preparations for a stem cell transplant.

For two months, Sienna experienced her own extensive testing and doctor visits, proving that she was Ethan's perfect stem cell match. Then, August 9, 2016 proved to be a big day for the inseparable brother and sister, as Sienna underwent a three-hour bone marrow harvest.

Sienna wasn't fully recovered from her procedure when her stem cells were ready for Ethan, but they Skyped each other from their separate hospital rooms. When their conversation concluded, Sienna proclaimed, "This is the best day of my life, because I got to save my big brother's life." Ethan and Sienna call themselves the "Super Sibs." Now, they share the same stem cells and a bond unlike any other.

According to LLS President and CEO Dr. Louis J. DeGennaro, "The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has helped millions impacted by cancer throughout our almost 70-year history, funding breakthrough research to advance lifesaving treatments and cures, and providing support and advocacy for patients. But the fight against blood cancers cannot be won without supporters such as Subaru and their customers. Every voice, every action, every contribution is needed and valued. We are committed to working tirelessly until we find a cure."

Visit a participating Subaru retailer to sign a hope card, or visit www.lls.org/subaru to write an online message of support and learn more about LLS's mission and impact, and how to help Subaru and LLS lead the way to cancer cures.

For more information about Subaru Loves to Care, please visit www.subaru.com/loves-to-care.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society ® (LLS) is the world's largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For LLS Contact: Kristin Hoose 914.821.8973 kristin.hoose@lls.org For Subaru Contact: Diane Anton 856.488.5093 danton@subaru.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/subaru-and-the-leukemia--lymphoma-society-lls-continue-partnership-to-send-hope-love-and-warm-blankets-to-cancer-patients-300657989.html

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.subaru.com

