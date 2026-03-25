SUBARU ANNOUNCES GLOBAL DEBUT OF FIRST-EVER WILDERNESS HYBRID AT 2026 NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW

CAMDEN, N.J., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Come see how the next Wilderness adventure goes even further. Watch the Global Debut of the first-ever Subaru Wilderness Hybrid on April 1 at the 2026 New York International Auto Show and on Subaru.com.

Go to Subaru's media site for more information or watch the livestream 10:25 a.m. ET April 1, 2026, here.

Subaru Announces Global Debut of First‑Ever Subaru Wilderness Hybrid at the 2026 New York International Auto Show

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Aaron Cole

Product Communications Manager

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Miranda Jimenez

Product Communications Specialist

856.438.2820

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Karley Dowdy

Product Communications Specialist

856.488.8527

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SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.