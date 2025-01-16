SUBARU ANNOUNCES NEW 2026 CROSSTREK HYBRID WITH NEXT-GENERATION HYBRID POWERTRAIN

Next-generation Subaru series-parallel hybrid system combining newly developed 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine with electric motors and high-capacity lithium-ion battery

Legendary Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive is standard

Standard Advanced EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology

Available fall 2025

CAMDEN, N.J., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced the new 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid. The third-generation Subaru Crosstrek returns with a hybrid model for 2026, equipped with a next-generation Subaru series-parallel hybrid system and standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive for enhanced range and capability. The next-generation Subaru hybrid powertrain is designed to integrate seamlessly into the existing all-wheel drive architecture without any loss in capability. The Crosstrek Hybrid comes standard with Subaru's award-winning EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology and is available with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and tablet-style 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK® Multimedia system with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android™ Auto compatibility.

2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is powered by a next-generation Subaru series-parallel hybrid powertrain that integrates a 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine and electric motors with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Lineartronic® Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). The hybrid compact SUV's total system output is 194 horsepoweri and retains Subaru's legendary off-road capability with enhanced efficiency compared to its non-hybrid counterparts. The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid will arrive at retailers nationwide in fall 2025.

All trim levels of the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid are equipped with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control, and 8.7 inches of ground clearance, more than many full-size SUVs.

Next-generation Subaru Hybrid Powertrain

The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid uses the automaker's latest series-parallel hybrid powertrain for enhanced efficiency without sacrificing capability. At its heart, the newly developed 2.5-liter Atkinson/Miller-cycle Subaru BOXER® engine and transaxle are paired with an electric motor generator and electric traction motor for efficient power. Rated at 194 combined horsepoweri, the system uses the electric motor, engine, or both to power the 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid on- or off-road confidently.

Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system is mechanically coupled to the front and rear wheels for reliable and responsive performance. The Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid utilizes a high-capacity, sealed lithium-ion battery rated at 1.1 kWh.

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Safety

All 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid models are equipped with the latest version of Subaru's award-winning EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology. The newest version of EyeSight operates more smoothly and quickly and under a greater range of conditions than prior versions. These improvements are thanks to a wider field of view, updated control software, and the addition of an electric brake booster. EyeSight can identify cyclists and pedestrians at intersections sooner and, when necessary, alert the driver and apply braking to avoid collisions. Additional active safety features are available for Crosstrek Hybrid, including Reverse Automatic Braking and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid also includes Emergency Stop Assist if the driver becomes unresponsive to warnings while using Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control. The new standard safety feature will stop the vehicle, activate the hazard lights, and unlock the doors. SUBARU STARLINK® Connected Services will then place a call to emergency services.

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Infotainment

The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is available with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster with navigation and Apple Maps compatibility as well as a tablet-style SUBARU STARLINK® 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system. The 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen is equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android™ Auto compatibility with full-screen display. The multimedia system also works as a center information display with combination meter integration and on-screen controls for audio, climate and vehicle functions. Additional features include Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; rear vision camera; SiriusXM® All-Access Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link (4-month free Platinum Plan); HD Radio; and over-the-air updates.

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Styling

The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid will debut two new exclusive exterior colors, Sand Dune Pearl and Citron Yellow Pearl, to compliment 18-inch dark gray alloy wheels, also exclusive to the Crosstrek Hybrid.

Pricing, specifications, and equipment for the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid will be announced closer to its on-sale date in fall 2025.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

i Preliminary specification only. Subject to change closer to market launch.

