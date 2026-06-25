SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING FOR 2027 SUBARU UNCHARTED

After successful debut in early 2026, 2027 Subaru Uncharted returns with no price increase for new model year

Charging from 10% to 80% in as little as 28 minutes thanks to onboard battery preconditioning and up to 150 kW charging speeds

Estimated range of more than 300 miles, up to 338 horsepower from dual electric motors

Available nationwide in fall, starting at $34,995 MSRP

CAMDEN, N.J., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing for its 2027 Subaru Uncharted EV. The all-electric compact crossover with an available range of more than 300 miles and legendary Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive on most models continues after a successful debut earlier this year with a starting price of $34,995 MSRP, the same as the outgoing model. The 2027 Subaru Uncharted is the most affordable all-electric vehicle in Subaru's growing EV lineup and delivers agile performance with exceptional capability. The 2027 Subaru Uncharted will arrive in retailers this fall.

2027 Subaru Uncharted

The 2027 Subaru Uncharted continues with its lineup of Premium FWD, Sport, and GT trim levels. Every 2027 Subaru Uncharted compact crossover is equipped with a 14-inch Subaru Multimedia System with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, 8.2 inches of ground clearance, and EyeSight® driver-assist technologies, including Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Departure Alert. All Uncharted models are also equipped with an all-weather package that includes heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors, and windshield wiper de-icer.

Most 2027 Subaru Uncharted models are equipped with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, including X-MODE® Dual Mode with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud settings, and Grip Control with Downhill Assist Control. The 2027 Subaru Uncharted Premium FWD is powered by a 221-horsepower electric motor on the front axle, delivering an estimated range of more than 300 miles. The 2027 Subaru Uncharted GT and Sport models feature powerful electric motors on the front and rear axles, producing 338 horsepower and estimated ranges of 287 and 273 miles, respectively. All 2027 Subaru Uncharted models are equipped with a long-range 74.7-kWh high-capacity lithium-ion battery with DC-fast charging speeds up to 150 kW and battery preconditioning for optimal charging in cold- or hot-weather climates. The Subaru Uncharted uses a high-speed North American Charging Standard (NACS) port, which unlocks access to more than 25,000 charging stations across North America.

Compared to the Subaru Solterra EV, the Uncharted is roughly 7 inches shorter but offers more than 25 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row. In the city, the Uncharted is highly maneuverable thanks to its compact footprint and a turning circle nearly identical to that of the Subaru Crosstrek.

2027 Subaru Uncharted Premium FWD

Priced at $34,995 MSRP, the Subaru Uncharted Premium FWD offers exceptional range and value. Its front-wheel-drive powertrain returns up to 308 miles of estimated range and is equipped with EyeSight® driver-assist technologies, including Pre-Collision Braking, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitors, Lane Departure Alert, Emergency Stop Assist, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, and more.

Outside, the Uncharted Premium FWD rides on 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with gloss black covers, power-folding exterior mirrors, and a body-color roof spoiler. Inside, premium black cloth upholstery, a 14-inch Subaru Multimedia touchscreen, dual wireless smartphone chargers, heated front seats, front and rear USB-C charge points, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel offer comfort and convenience for the driver and passengers.

2027 Subaru Uncharted Sport

The 2027 Subaru Uncharted Sport upgrades to powerful dual electric motors producing a combined 338 horsepower, paired with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, for $39,795 MSRP. It adds standard low-profile roof rails with a 176-pound dynamic load capacity, a 360-degree heated steering wheel, power rear gate, and easy-cleaning black or gray StarTex® interior upholstery for versatility.

The Subaru Uncharted Sport also adds a 360-degree surround-view monitor, available Traffic Jam Assist and Lane Change Assist, an 8-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, and distraction mitigation system for comfort and convenience.

2027 Subaru Uncharted GT

The 2027 Subaru Uncharted GT adds more luxury and convenience features to the all-electric compact crossover and is priced at $43,795 MSRP. It features a panoramic glass roof with a motorized sunshade, ventilated front seats, Harman Kardon® speaker system, 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with gunmetal finish, heated rear outboard seats, and a digital rearview mirror with HomeLink®.

The 2027 Subaru Uncharted is available in five exterior colors: Coastal Wolf Gray Metallic, Habanero Orange Metallic, Cosmic White Pearl, Astro Black Mica, and Metropolis Gray Metallic. Two-tone paint is available exclusively on Uncharted GT models in Habanero Orange Metallic, Metropolis Gray Metallic, Coastal Wolf Gray Metallic, and Cosmic White Pearl.

The 2027 Subaru Uncharted is assembled in Japan.

2027 Subaru Uncharted Model/Trim MSRP Uncharted Premium FWD $34,995 Uncharted Sport $39,795 Uncharted GT $43,795

Destination & Delivery is $1,475 for Uncharted and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,625 for retailers in Alaska.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Aaron Cole

Product Communications Manager

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Miranda Jimenez

Product Communications Specialist

856.438.2820

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Karley Dowdy

Product Communications Specialist

856.488.8527

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SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.