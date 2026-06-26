Subaru Ascent earns top spot in Upper Midsize SUV category

Subaru brand outpaced industry average, key rivals in annual survey

2027 Subaru Ascent now available starting at $40,795 MSRP

CAMDEN, N.J., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc., today announced its popular three-row Subaru Ascent SUV earned top honors among competitors in the 2026 JD Power 2026 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS)SM. The family-friendly SUV earned the top spot in the firm's Upper Midsize SUV category.

Subaru Ascent Earns Top JD Power Ranking In 2026 US Initial Quality Study

"The Subaru Ascent continues to be a popular pick among family vehicles thanks to its value, safety, and initial quality," said Jeff Walters, President and COO of Subaru of America. "I'm proud to hear our new owners appreciate the features, versatility, and capability of our Ascent. Earning the top spot among Upper Midsize SUVs in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Initial Quality Study is an honor and a tremendous achievement."

The JD Power IQS study, now in its 40th year, tracks responses from new-vehicle owners 90 days after their purchase or lease. More than 78,000 respondents contributed to the annual survey, which also tracks vehicle repairs, answering 227 questions about their new vehicle in categories including infotainment, driver assistance, features, and powertrain.

The 2027 Subaru Ascent is available in Premium, Limited, Limited Bronze Edition, Touring, and Onyx Edition Touring trim levels, starting at $40,795 MSRP. All Subaru Ascent models are equipped with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, a powerful 260-horsepower turbocharged Subaru Boxer® engine, and EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology. Inside, the Ascent is available in 7- or 8-passenger seating configurations, with a standard 11.6-inch Subaru Multimedia System high-resolution touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility.

Earlier this year, the 2026 Subaru Ascent earned a TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which is the ninth consecutive year the model has earned a TOP SAFETY PICK or higher rating from the independent safety agency.

The top ranking by JD Power for the Subaru Ascent follows the brand's improvement in the study by four positions over last year. This year, Subaru ranked fifth among mass-market brands.

More about the 2026 JD Power Initial Quality Survey can be found online here.

About JD Power

JD Power is a proven leader in business-critical data and intelligence to drive auto-related decisions with confidence and clarity. By leveraging unmatched proprietary data, advanced analytics and deep industry expertise, JD Power fuels original equipment manufacturers, retailers, lenders, insurers and partners to enhance their performance. Since 1968, JD Power has delivered incisive guidance and intelligence about customer interactions with brands and products. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Aaron Cole

Product Communications Manager

856.488.3697

[email protected]

Miranda Jimenez

Product Communications Specialist

856.438.2820

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Karley Dowdy

Product Communications Specialist

856.488.8527

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.