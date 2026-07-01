Subaru Brataroo to Make UK Debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

CAMDEN, N.J., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru Motorsports USA will return to the Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb Shootout July 9–12, with Travis Pastrana set to make the UK debut of the Subaru Brataroo 9500 Turbo on one of motorsport's most prestigious stages.

Be sure to watch Gymkhana 2025: Aussie Shred before coming out to see Travis and the Brataroo in person at Goodwood. Pastrana hangs the Brat off the pier in Sydney during filming for Gymkhana 2025: Aussie Shred The Subaru Brataroo 9500 Turbo features plenty of active aero to help it stay planted to the ground - or fly through the air.

Recognized as one of the world's premier motorsport events, the Goodwood Festival of Speed brings together competitors and machinery from across the racing spectrum, from Formula 1 and rally to sports cars, prototypes, and more. The event's famed Hillclimb Shootout sees select entrants take on the 1.16-mile course in pursuit of the fastest time up the hill.

Built by Subaru Motorsports USA and Vermont SportsCar as a modern tribute to the 1978 Subaru BRAT, the Brataroo first captured worldwide attention as the star of Gymkhana: Aussie Shred. In the film, Pastrana puts the purpose-built machine through a full catalog of Gymkhana extremes, including high-speed slides, massive jumps, and even a water crossing. The film has since surpassed 12 million views on YouTube and earned multiple Telly Awards.

The Brataroo pairs unmistakable Gymkhana personality with serious performance. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter SUBARU BOXER engine producing 670 horsepower and 680 lb-ft of torque, the car also features the most advanced active aerodynamic system ever fitted to a Gymkhana vehicle, designed to help control the car's attitude in the air during massive jumps. At Goodwood, Pastrana will look to show that the same machine built to slide, jump, and entertain can also deliver serious speed against some of the world's quickest racing machinery.

Pastrana is no stranger to Goodwood success, having twice finished second overall in the Hillclimb Shootout with Subaru vehicles: first in the Subaru WRX STI Airslayer in 2021, and again with the Subaru Family Huckster in 2023. Subaru Motorsports USA also brings a recent history of standout runs from Scott Speed and WRX: Project Midnight, including a first-place ICE finish and second-place overall finish in both the 2024 and 2025 Shootouts.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be going back up the hill at Goodwood again this year," Pastrana said. "We've finished second there before but haven't gotten the Shootout win yet, and the competition is always tough. The Brataroo's high-revving flat-four absolutely sings, and hopefully we can put down a time capable of fighting for the fastest ICE finish, or at least be sideways enough to put on the best show of the week."

Follow the team and catch all the updates for the Goodwood Festival of Speed July 9–12 on Facebook, Instagram @subarumotorsportsusa, and on TikTok @subarumotorsportsusa.

About Subaru Motorsports USA

Subaru Motorsports USA is directed by Subaru of America, Inc., managed by Vermont SportsCar and proudly supported by MOTUL, Yokohama Tires, R53 Suspension, Triple-R Lights, DirtFish Rally School, and Sparco USA. Follow the team online at www.subaru.com/motorsports.

Follow Subaru Motorsports USA on Facebook, on Instagram @subarumotorsportsusa, and on TikTok @subarumotorsportsusa.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

James Tate

Motorsports Marketing Manager

Subaru of America, Inc.

(856) 488-8622

[email protected]

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

Subaru of America, Inc.

(856) 488-8615

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.