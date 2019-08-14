Subaru Corporation and ANSYS Power the Future of Hybrid Electric Vehicle Design

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru Corporation is pioneering revolutionary control systems that deliver unrivaled safety and reliability performance for their next generation hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) using ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) embedded software solutions. ANSYS enables Subaru Corporation engineers to quickly and accurately generate highly sophisticated software code that ensures the operational reliability of key, interconnected HEV systems to help keep drivers safe on the road.

Designing electronic control units (ECUs) that effectively manage and maintain safety, performance and energy efficiency is a top priority for HEV designers. Synchronizing and tightly integrating these components requires a faultless control system to ensure that safety-related, mission-critical functions, such as steering and braking, are fully operational in the wake of unpredictable events that could trigger a system failure.

Subaru Corporation engineers leverage ANSYS SCADE® to rapidly and precisely design and validate embedded software for the new e-Boxer system. Increasing development automation to 95% with SCADE, Subaru dramatically expedites software code creation by nearly eliminating the need for human intervention. This substantially increases productivity and significantly reduces costs, production time and the amount of documentation required for final code verification.

"ANSYS SCADE plays a pivotal role for driving the end-to-end creation of highly complex ECU software code with unparalleled speed, efficiency and accuracy," said Yuji Kawakami, senior engineer, Electronics Engineering Department at Subaru Corporation. "Utilizing SCADE increased our development automation by 15%, permitting us to swiftly innovate new ECU technology and accelerate its path to market faster than ever — delivering a major competitive advantage."

"ANSYS SCADE is a critical, industry-leading tool for cost-effectively automating the complicated process of developing ECUs, which are comprised of countless lines of underlying software code and must comply with strict industry regulations," said Gunther Siegel, senior product line director at ANSYS. "By leveraging SCADE, engineers can expedite the creation of accurate, highly reliable, mission-critical code that keeps HEVs running at peak performance and industry leaders like Subaru Corporation at the forefront of HEV design."

About ANSYS, Inc.

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

ANSYS and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries

ANSS-G

Contact Media Mary Kate Joyce 724.820.4368 marykate.joyce@ansys.com







Investors Annette N. Arribas, IRC 724.820.3700 annette.arribas@ansys.com

SOURCE ANSYS, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ansys.com

