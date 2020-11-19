Subaru Drives Heartwarming Hope With New Creative Campaign For Launch Of 2020 Subaru Share The Love® Event

"In a year unlike any other, our annual Subaru Share the Love Event represents the continuity of our Love Promise commitments to improve the lives of our neighbors, in good times and in bad. It's what makes us more than a car company," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "By the end of this year, Subaru and our participating retailers will have donated over $200 million to help those in need since the inception of the Subaru Share the Love Event. In these difficult times, we hope we can bring a smile to people's faces and provide some much-needed holiday hope to our friends and neighbors nationwide."

The series of spots, created by Subaru of America in collaboration with agency partner Carmichael Lynch, will air beginning today in :30s and :25s formats on national television and be featured in:15s formats in targeted digital and social media promotions. Each campaign spot highlights the impact made on each of the Subaru Share the Love Event national charity partners and retailers:

Faces of Love – When Subaru Shares the Love, good things happen. For the past 13 years, through the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and its retailers have donated to charities like the ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels, the National Park Foundation, and over 1,400 hometown charities. In fact, by the end of this year, our thirteenth year, we will have donated over $200 million .

Anthem – 2020 has affected us all. People are out of work. Families are struggling to make ends meet. Companies are also having hard decisions to make. But Subaru is more than a car company and they cannot just stand by while the charities that have counted on them, suffer even more. So, we are proud to once again have our Subaru Share the Love Event where we expect to donate over $24 million this year when the need has never been greater.

As part of the larger creative campaign, Subaru is also executing several targeted integrations through national broadcast, digital and streaming platforms. The new :30 spots will run in National TV across high profile shows like Big Sky, The Unicorn, Fargo Finale and Good Morning America. In addition, across larger cable networks such as AMC, Discovery, FX, HGTV, NAT GEO, SYFY, TBS, TNT, TRAVL, and USA. The :15 and :30 spots will also run across all Subaru digital video platforms.

From November 19, 2020 to January 4, 2021, Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at more than 632 participating Subaru retailers nationwide to the customer's choice of the following national charities: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America and National Park Foundation. In addition to the four national charity partners, Subaru retailers across the country have selected 790 local charitable organizations to support during this year's Subaru Share the Love Event.



During the 13th iteration of the event, there will be no cap placed on the total donation from Subaru of America to its Subaru Share the Love Event charitable partners, marking the fifth consecutive year the automaker has done so. Having donated more than $176 million to national and hometown charities over the last twelve years, Subaru of America and its participating retailers hope to exceed a total of $200 million in donations since the Subaru Share the Love Event launched in 2008.

In addition to the new Subaru Share the Love Event creative campaign, on a local level, Subaru of America will host the Subaru Share the Love Employee Volunteer Week of Service. During the week of November 16th through November 21st, Subaru employees nationwide will be encouraged to take part in virtual and in-person volunteer events to help the local communities where Subaru has offices or facilities including automaker's local community of Camden, New Jersey. The goal of the Subaru Share the Love Employee Volunteer Week of Service is to continue to make a difference during these difficult and challenging times. All volunteer activities will adhere to critical health and safety protocols in order to protect volunteers and organizations.

To learn about the Subaru Share the Love Event, please visit www.subaru.com/share.

