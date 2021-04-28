Subaru Earns Three Awards in Kelley Blue Book 2021 5-Year Cost to Own Awards

Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that the automaker has won three categories in Kelley Blue Book's 2021 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. The 2021 Subaru Ascent, Forester and Outback earned top spots in their respective segments. The Forester secured its win for the second year in a row.

2021 Subaru Ascent

5-Year Cost to Own Award: Mid-Size – 3-row

2021 Subaru Forester

5-Year Cost to Own Award: Compact SUV

2021 Subaru Outback



5-Year Cost to Own Award: Midsize SUV – 2-row

"We are thrilled to receive the 2021 Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own Award for Ascent, Forester, and Outback from Kelley Blue Book," said Thomas J. Doll, President and Chief Executive Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "These awards reinforce our commitment to providing customers with vehicles made to the highest standards of safety, reliability, dependability and value."

Kelley Blue Book, the leading provider of new and used vehicle valuation and information, created the 5-Year Cost to Own Awards to help shoppers make more informed new-car buying decisions by breaking down typical ownership cost details and naming the brands and models with the lowest projected five-year total. This data allows consumers to see the big picture of what a new vehicle will cost them over time, helping shoppers save money by choosing a vehicle that best meets their needs and their long-term budget.

Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own information is developed using Kelley Blue Book® Residual Values to calculate depreciation costs. Kelley Blue Book calculates total ownership costs for new vehicles by applying a sophisticated valuation methodology along with critical financial data from third-party providers.

For more information about the 2021 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, please visit:

https://www.kbb.com/articles/best-cars/lowest-5-year-cost-to-own-cars-trucks-suvs/

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

