Subaru Fosters Education Through Annual "Subaru Loves Learning" Initiative

This year, more than 540 Subaru retailers will donate a diverse array of award-winning science books to local schools with the goal of engaging K-12 students. The donated books are selected from the winners and finalists of the AAAS/Subaru SB&F Prize for Excellence in Science Books , an award that emphasizes the importance of science books for both information and enjoyment. This year's selection of books exemplifies outstanding and engaging science writing and illustration for young readers. More than 80% of the fastest growing jobs in the U.S. are in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and only 36% of high school students are ready for college-level science. With the inclusion of outstanding K-12 science trade books in the classroom, teachers can help bridge the gap.

"A love of learning, rooted in the disciplines of science, engineering and innovation, is a fundamental element of our Subaru Love Promise," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America. "This year, we hope our partnership with AAAS continues to bring the joy of learning to students everywhere, inspiring them to broaden their knowledge with the books essential to growing the minds of our future leaders and innovators."

Consumers are invited to visit participating Subaru retailers throughout August to have a book donated in their name and to write a personalized note on a bookmark to be placed inside each donated book.

For information about Subaru Loves Learning and to find out more about the partners that Subaru supports, visit http://www.subaru.com/loves-learning.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About AAAS

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) is the world's largest general scientific society and publisher of the journal Science, as well as Science Translational Medicine; Science Signaling; a digital, open-access journal, Science Advances; Science Immunology; and Science Robotics. AAAS was founded in 1848 and includes 262 affiliated societies and academies of science, serving 10 million individuals. Science has the largest paid circulation of any peer-reviewed general science journal in the world. The nonprofit AAAS is open to all and fulfills its mission to "advance science and serve society" through initiatives in science policy, international programs, science education, public engagement, and more. For additional information about AAAS, see www.aaas.org.

