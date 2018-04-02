Subaru Launches Partnership with TerraCycle® for "Subaru Loves the Earth"

Beginning in April, participating Subaru retailers will receive TerraCycle® Zero Waste™ Boxes encouraging customers, employees and community partners to recycle waste streams that are commonly thought of as hard-to-recycle, including snack wrappers/bags, disposable cups and lids, and coffee and tea capsules. In addition, Subaru will embolden customers to enhance their own commitment to sustainability by collecting these waste streams at their home or office and bringing them into a local participating Subaru retailer. For additional reference on recycling best practices, Subaru will also share a list of "Trash-Hacks," tips on limiting waste in your everyday life.

The collected waste streams will be turned into useful, high-quality recycled products, like park benches, picnic tables, and playground materials, and donated to Subaru community partners of more than 540 local retailers participating in the Subaru Loves the Earth initiative. Subaru retailers can also view and order products made from the recycled materials through an exclusive Subaru product-line, produced in conjunction with TerraCycle®, expected to be available Fall 2018.

"At Subaru, we feel it's our personal responsibility to protect Earth's natural wonders and encourage our retailers and customers to engage in smart environmental practices, simply because it's the right thing to do," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "Through Subaru Loves the Earth, we are honored to partner with TerraCycle® to empower local communities nationwide to think about recycling in new and meaningful ways."

This collaboration complements the automaker's greater commitment to protecting the environment, including a partnership with Recycle Across America (RAA) to standardize labels in the National Parks as part of the automaker's Zero-Landfill Initiative. The program aims to decrease landfill waste from parks by revitalizing recycling participation, replacing conflicting signs and messaging with the RAA system to help visitors recycle easily and effectively.

To learn more about Subaru Loves the Earth and the environmental work Subaru does, visit subaru.com/environment and follow #SubaruLovesTheEarth.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Cherry Hill, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 620 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About TerraCycle

Founded in 2003, TerraCycle is the world's leader in the collection and repurposing of hard-to-recycle postconsumer waste and has developed proprietary solutions to recycle a range of complex waste streams, from cigarette butts and chewing gum to dirty diapers, ocean plastic, adhesive packaging and household paint. TerraCycle has helped educate the public about the challenges associated with waste and donated millions of dollars to schools and charities in the process. In addition to programs that are paid for by manufacturers and are free to the public, TerraCycle also sells Zero Waste Boxes that are purchased by end users to recycle items in offices, homes, factories and public facilities. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

Diane Anton

Subaru of America, Inc.

856-488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Lauren Taylor

TerraCycle

609-656-5100 ext. 3705

Lauren.Taylor@terracycle.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/subaru-launches-partnership-with-terracycle-for-subaru-loves-the-earth-300622588.html

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.subaru.com

