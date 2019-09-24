Subaru Motorsports USA Expands To Four-Driver Lineup For Remainder Of 2019 Americas Rallycross Season

Through four rounds of the six-event 2019 ARX season, Subaru has earned three event wins and six total podium finishes, with Speed sitting first in the championship standings and Atkinson and Sandell tied for third. However, after a hard landing at NRX caused a compression fracture in his spine, Speed will be forced to sit out the remainder of the 2019 campaign. Atkinson and Sandell will continue the championship fight for the remaining two rounds and will be joined by Bakkerud and Wiman in 600-horsepower Subaru WRX STI rallycross cars.

"Having to continue the season with Scott watching from the sidelines will be tough," said Bill Stokes, Motorsports Manager for Subaru of America. "He has the team's full support and we're all looking forward to welcoming him back next season. At the same time, Andreas and Joni are two of the best rallycross drivers in the world – we're excited to bring them in to compete alongside Chris and Patrik, and put even more top-level rallycross talent in front of U.S. fans."

Andreas Bakkerud, currently sitting only a single point out of the overall lead in the World RX series, has compiled an impressive resumé over five full seasons in the world championship. The Norwegian's win at the Canada round of World RX in August marked his seventh career Supercars victory as well as his fifth podium finish this year alone.

Joni Wiman, the Finnish driver who dominated the Lites class in the 2013 U.S. rallycross championship and went on to secure the 2014 Supercars title, also brings a strong background. His results in America include a total of ten podium finishes and an event win in Las Vegas in 2015. In his return to Supercars-level rallycross this year at World RX of Belgium, Wiman earned a semifinal win and a third-place finish in the final – sharing the podium with Bakkerud.

Atkinson, Sandell, Bakkerud and Wiman will compete at Texas' Circuit of the Americas on September 28 and then in the season's final event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, October 5-6.

