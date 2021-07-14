Subaru Motorsports USA Rolls with KMC Wheels

IRVINE, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KMC Wheels, the performance on and off-road wheel brand, is pleased to announce its partnership with Subaru Motorsports USA. Subaru's team cars will now be equipped with new, custom wheels designed by KMC for the 2021 season.

Subaru Motorsports USA is the most dominant Rallysport team in North America, winning over a dozen of championship trophies and X Games medals over the last decade. The team's roster includes some of the biggest names in the sport, including Brandon Semenuk, Travis Pastrana, and Scott Speed.

The Rally Team vehicles will be outfitted with custom-built wheels and adorned with KMC logos and livery. Additionally, fans of the sport and Subaru team can enjoy the authentic branded products in official e-sports games. KMC will also offer performance cast replicas of the racing wheels to consumers in early 2022, providing enthusiasts with the same style cues of the race team. Finally, Travis Pastrana's 2020 Gymkhana STI, known as the 'Airslayer', will utilize KMC wheels at the upcoming Mt. Washington Hillclimb, where Pastrana will attempt to best his current record at the legendary hill climb. For more information about the wheels, please visit https://rally.kmcwheels.com/.

"We are excited to begin working with Wheel Pros and their KMC brand," said Bill Stokes, Motorsports Manager for Subaru of America. "The success of our motorsports program relies on experienced technical partners like KMC. They have a great racing heritage and impressive technical expertise that we welcome into our team going forward."

"We're proud to partner with Subaru Motorsports USA, and we can't wait to see the team in action this year," said Brian Henderson, Wheel Pros Chief Marketing Officer.

About KMC Wheels:

Established in 1982, KMC Wheels is a leading manufacturer of both on and off-road high-performance wheels for cars, trucks, and UTV's. Trusted by some of the biggest names in powersports, KMC is known for its race-proven technology and a relentless commitment to innovation.

KMC Wheels is manufactured by Wheel Pros and sold in more than 20 countries on four continents through a network of more than 25,000 authorized dealers. It is one of the world's largest suppliers of branded custom wheels, performance tires, and related accessories for cars, SUVs, and light trucks.

About Subaru Motorsports USA:

Subaru Motorsports USA is managed by Vermont SportsCar and proudly supported by Subaru of America, Inc., MOTUL, Yokohama Tires, DirtFish Rally School, KÜHL and RECARO. Follow the team online at www.subaru.com/motorsports.



Follow Subaru Motorsports USA on Facebook, on Instagram @subarumotorsportsusa, and on

Twitter @subarums_usa.

