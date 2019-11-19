Subaru of America Finds Homes For Pets In Need During 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show

"At Subaru, we look forward to opportunities that help our furry friends in need, and we want to return the unconditional love they show us each day," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "We saw great success with our pet adoption events last year, so we wanted to not only sustain, but build upon, that momentum to help even more pets unite with a loving lifetime companion."

Auto show attendees will be able to interact with the adorable pets from the five partnering shelters during select times and dates, as outlined below:

Friday, November 22 , 11am to 4pm – Our Family Paws Rescue

, – Our Family Paws Rescue Saturday, November 23 , 11am to 3pm – German Shepherd Rescue Orange County

, – German Shepherd Rescue Orange County Sunday, November 24 , 11am to 3pm – German Shepherd Rescue Orange County

, – German Shepherd Rescue Orange County Monday, November 25 , 11am to 4pm – Our Family Paws Rescue

, – Our Family Paws Rescue Tuesday, November 26 , 11am to 4pm – Our Family Paws Rescue

, – Our Family Paws Rescue Wednesday, November 27 , 11am to 4pm – Los Angeles Animal Services

, – Los Angeles Animal Services Thursday, November 28 , 8am to 4pm – Westside German Shepherd Rescue

, – Westside German Shepherd Rescue Friday, November 29 , 11am to 4pm – Fur Baby Rescue

, – Fur Baby Rescue Saturday, November 30 , 11am to 3pm – German Shepherd Rescue Orange County

, – German Shepherd Rescue Orange County Sunday, December 1 , 11am to 3pm – German Shepherd Rescue Orange County

All adopters are subject to standard guidelines and procedures. Prospective adopters should bring with them a photo ID.

This Los Angeles Auto Show adoption event is a part of the Subaru Loves Pets initiative, which is dedicated to helping improve the safety and well-being of animals in communities nationwide. The automaker's commitment to pets is one part of its Love Promise company vision. For more information about Subaru Loves Pets, please visit www.subaru.com/pets.

About Subaru Love Promise

The Subaru Love Promise is our vision to show love and respect to all people at every interaction with Subaru. Together with our retailers, we are dedicated to making the world a better place.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $165 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

