Subaru Of America Helps Find Homes For Pets In Need At 2020 Chicago Auto Show

Subaru has partnered with three shelters from the Chicago area in order to facilitate the adoption pop-ups: Anderson Animal Shelter , Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue and Fetching Tails Foundation . Shelter partners will alternate their presence daily throughout the event.

"We are proud of our commitment to protect and improve the lives of animals everywhere, and at Subaru, that means helping our canine friends find love and companionship," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President, Marketing of Subaru of America, Inc. "With help from our partner shelters in the Greater Chicago area, we hope this pet adoption event brings joy to all auto show attendees and ultimately unites local shelter animals with loving homes."

Auto show attendees will be able to interact with the adoptable pets from the three partnering shelters during select times and dates:

Saturday, February 8 , 10AM to 9PM – Fetching Tails Foundation

Sunday, February 9 , 10AM to 9PM – Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue

Monday, February 10 , 10AM to 9PM – Fetching Tails Foundation

Tuesday, February 11 , 10AM to 9PM – Fetching Tails Foundation

Wednesday, February 12 , 10AM to 9PM – Fetching Tails Foundation

Thursday, February 13 , 10AM to 9PM – Anderson Animal Shelter

Friday, February 14 , 10AM to 9PM – Anderson Animal Shelter

Saturday, February 15 , 10AM to 9PM – Anderson Animal Shelter

Sunday, February 16 , 10AM to 9PM – Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue

Monday, February 17 , 10AM to 7PM – Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue

All adopters are subject to standard guidelines and procedures. Prospective adopters should bring with them a photo ID.

This Chicago Auto Show adoption event is a part of the Subaru Loves Pets initiative, which is dedicated to helping improve the safety and well-being of animals in communities nationwide. The automaker's commitment to pets is one part of its Love Promise company vision. For more information about Subaru Loves Pets, please visit www.subaru.com/pets.

About Subaru Love Promise

The Subaru Love Promise is our vision to show love and respect to all people at every interaction with Subaru. Together with our retailers, we are dedicated to making the world a better place.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $165 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

