Subaru of America Helps Pets In Need During 2020 Philadelphia Auto Show
Automaker Hosts Pet Adoption Events with Participating Local Animal Shelters
Feb 06, 2020, 11:30 ET
CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that as part of its ongoing Subaru Loves Pets initiative, the automaker will host pet adoptions during the 2020 Philadelphia Auto Show. From February 7 – 17, attendees can stop by the Subaru exhibit inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center and see firsthand how initiatives like this further support the automaker's goal to unite pets with loving homes in the community.
"At Subaru of America, we consider the Philadelphia Auto Show our hometown event, so we're especially excited to help animals in our community find loving homes with our friends and neighbors in the Philadelphia area," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President, Marketing of Subaru of America, Inc. "Our partnership with these local shelters in our very own backyard reinforces our commitment to protecting and improving the lives of pets everywhere."
In order to facilitate the adoption event, Subaru has partnered with six shelters local to the Philadelphia area: 1 Love 4 Animals, Morris Animal Refuge, TLC Rescue PA, Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society, Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue and Providence Animal Center. Shelter partners will alternate their presence daily throughout the eleven days.
Auto show attendees will be able to interact with the adorable pets from the six partnering shelters during select times and dates, including the Black Tie Tailgate:
- Friday, February 7 – Black Tie Tailgate
- 7PM to 11:30PM – 1 Love 4 Animals
- Saturday, February 8
- 9AM to 2PM – Morris Animal Refuge
- 3PM to 9PM – TLC Rescue PA
- Sunday, February 9
- 9AM to 2PM – Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society
- 3PM to 8PM – 1 Love 4 Animals
- Monday, February 10
- 12PM to 4 PM – 1 Love 4 Animals
- 5PM to 10PM – Morris Animal Refuge
- Tuesday, February 11
- 12PM to 4PM – Philadelphia Annual Welfare Society
- 5PM to 10PM – 1 Love 4 Animals
- Wednesday, February 12
- 12PM to 4PM – Providence Animal Center
- 5PM to 10PM – Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue
- Thursday, February 13
- 12PM to 4 PM – Morris Animal Refuge
- 5PM to 10PM – TLC Rescue PA
- Friday, February 14
- 12PM to 4PM – Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue
- 5PM to 10PM – 1 Love 4 Animals
- Saturday, February 15
- 9AM to 2PM – 1 Love 4 Animals
- 3PM to 9PM – Morris Animal Refuge
- Sunday, February 16
- 9AM to 2PM – Philadelphia Annual Welfare Society
- 3PM to 6:30PM – Providence Animal Center
- Monday, February 17
- 9AM to 5PM – 1 Love 4 Animals
All adopters are subject to standard guidelines and procedures. Prospective adopters should bring with them a photo ID.
This Philadelphia Auto Show adoption event is a part of the Subaru Loves Pets initiative, which is dedicated to helping improve the safety and well-being of animals in communities nationwide. The automaker's commitment to pets is one part of its Love Promise company vision. For more information about Subaru Loves Pets, please visit www.subaru.com/pets.
About Subaru Love Promise
The Subaru Love Promise is our vision to show love and respect to all people at every interaction with Subaru. Together with our retailers, we are dedicated to making the world a better place.
About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $165 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.
For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
Diane Anton
Corporate Communications Manager
(856) 488-5093
danton@subaru.com
Charles Ballard
Product & Technology Communications
(856) 488-8759
cballard@subaru.com
MWW PR
Subaru@mww.com
SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.
