Subaru of America, Inc. Reports April Sales

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 53,170 vehicle sales for April 2018, a 1.5 percent increase over April 2017, and the best April in the history of the company. Crosstrek sales for April 2018 increased 69.9 percent over the same month in 2017 and achieved the best April ever with 12,266 units. The automaker also reported year-to-date sales of 202,873 vehicles, a 3.2 percent gain over the same period in 2017.

In April, Subaru celebrated several milestones including:

The 50th consecutive month of 40,000+ vehicle sales.

The 30th anniversary of the founding of Subaru Tecnica International (STI), the championship-winning motorsports subsidiary of parent company Subaru Corporation and developer of high-performance Subaru vehicles and parts.

The two-millionth sale of the iconic Subaru Outback in the U.S.

The sale of the nine-millionth Subaru vehicle in the U.S.

The 2018 WRX earned Edmunds' 2018 Best Retained Value® Award in the Sports Car category.

The grand opening of the new Subaru of America headquarters campus in Camden, NJ .

"In a challenging month for the industry, we are pleased to see the Subaru franchise set yet another sales record," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "We thank all 629 Subaru retailers for their efforts in growing their business."

"Our customer's interest in the Crosstrek continues to increase every month," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "We're now looking forward to the start of production later this month of the all-new Subaru Ascent at our plant in Indiana."

Carline Apr-18 Apr-17 % Chg Apr-18 Apr-17 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 13,679 14,761 -7.3% 50,783 56,237 -9.7% Impreza 5,833 8,038 -27.4% 22,287 26,622 -16.3% WRX/STI 2,663 3,039 -12.4% 9,854 10,729 -8.2% Legacy 4,234 4,399 -3.8% 14,730 17,102 -13.9% Outback 14,083 14,469 -2.7% 58,205 57,041 2.0% BRZ 412 444 -7.2% 1,286 1,431 -10.1% Crosstrek 12,266 7,218 69.9% 45,728 27,456 66.6% TOTAL 53,170 52,368 1.5% 202,873 196,618 3.2%

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 620 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

