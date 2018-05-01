Subaru of America, Inc. Reports April Sales

News provided by

Subaru of America, Inc.

13:18 ET

CAMDEN, N.J., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Best April ever – monthly sales increase 1.5 percent over April 2017
  • 77 consecutive months of yearly month-over-month growth
  • Best April ever for Crosstrek
  • 50 consecutive months of more than 10,000 Outbacks sold
  • 57 consecutive months of more than 10,000 Foresters sold
  • 9 millionth Subaru sold
Subaru of America, Inc. Reports April Sales
Subaru of America, Inc. Reports April Sales

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 53,170 vehicle sales for April 2018, a 1.5 percent increase over April 2017, and the best April in the history of the company. Crosstrek sales for April 2018 increased 69.9 percent over the same month in 2017 and achieved the best April ever with 12,266 units. The automaker also reported year-to-date sales of 202,873 vehicles, a 3.2 percent gain over the same period in 2017.

In April, Subaru celebrated several milestones including:

"In a challenging month for the industry, we are pleased to see the Subaru franchise set yet another sales record," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "We thank all 629 Subaru retailers for their efforts in growing their business."

"Our customer's interest in the Crosstrek continues to increase every month," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "We're now looking forward to the start of production later this month of the all-new Subaru Ascent at our plant in Indiana."

Carline

Apr-18

Apr-17

% Chg

Apr-18

Apr-17

% Chg

MTD

MTD

MTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

Forester

13,679

14,761

-7.3%

50,783

56,237

-9.7%

Impreza

5,833

8,038

-27.4%

22,287

26,622

-16.3%

WRX/STI

2,663

3,039

-12.4%

9,854

10,729

-8.2%

Legacy

4,234

4,399

-3.8%

14,730

17,102

-13.9%

Outback

14,083

14,469

-2.7%

58,205

57,041

2.0%

BRZ

412

444

-7.2%

1,286

1,431

-10.1%

Crosstrek

12,266

7,218

69.9%

45,728

27,456

66.6%

TOTAL

53,170

52,368

1.5%

202,873

196,618

3.2%

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 620 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Diane Anton
Corporate Communications Manager
(856) 488-5093
danton@subaru.com

Dominick Infante
National Manager, Product Communications
(856) 488-8615
dinfante@subaru.com  

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/subaru-of-america-inc-reports-april-sales-300640293.html

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.subaru.com

Also from this source

Apr 30, 2018, 09:00 ET Subaru Of America, Inc. Sells Nine-Millionth Vehicle

Apr 27, 2018, 11:30 ET Subaru of America Celebrates New Headquarters in Camden, NJ with...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Subaru of America, Inc. Reports April Sales

News provided by

Subaru of America, Inc.

13:18 ET