Subaru Of America, Inc. Reports Best-Ever January Sales

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 46,285 vehicle sales for January 2020, a 0.5 percent increase compared to January 2019, and the best January in the history of the company. These results continue the automaker's sales momentum from 2019 where Subaru achieved eleven consecutive years of record sales and exceeded 700,000 annual sales – a first in company history.

January marked the 71st consecutive month of 40,000+ vehicle sales for the automaker. Ascent achieved its best January ever with 5,606 vehicle sales. Outback posted a 4 percent increase, while Legacy posted a 2.8 percent increase compared to January 2019. Also in January, five Subaru models – Crosstrek, Impreza, Forester, Legacy and Outback – each won Kelley Blue Book 2020 Best Resale Value Awards in their respective categories. Subaru was also recognized as the "Best Brand" in the 2020 Best Resale Value Awards for the fourth time in nine years.

"Coming off of a record-breaking year, we are thrilled to start 2020 with our best-ever January, a milestone we could not have achieved without the continued efforts of our retailers, employees and distribution partners," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "We are especially proud of the continued enthusiasm for our Outback and Forester, two SUVs that time and again demonstrate the quality and capability synonymous with Subaru."

"In January, our vehicles continued to meet the consumer expectation for value, safety and reliability that the Subaru brand exemplifies," said Jeff Walters, Senior President of Sales. "As the marketplace becomes increasingly competitive, we welcome the opportunity to deliver vehicles that go above and beyond the ordinary and bring continued sales growth."

Carline Jan-20 Jan-19 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD Forester 13,209 13,318 -0.8% Impreza 3,978 4,183 -4.9% WRX/STI 1,399 1,751 -20.1% Ascent 5,606 4,981 12.6% Legacy 2,471 2,403 2.8% Outback 11,379 10,941 4.0% BRZ 112 259 -56.8% Crosstrek 8,131 8,236 -1.3% TOTAL 46,285 46,072 0.5%

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $165 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

