Subaru of America Reports Best-Ever May Sales as Outback, Forester and Ascent Lead Consumer Demand

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 63,972 vehicle sales for May 2019, a 6.4 percent increase compared with May 2018, and the best May sales in the history of the company. The automaker also reported year-to-date sales of 278,014, a 5.7 percent gain compared with the same period in 2018.

May marked the 63rd consecutive month of 40,000+ vehicle sales for the automaker. Outback and Ascent sales were notably strong as each model achieved its best May ever. Outback posted a 7.9 percent increase, while Forester posted a 10.3 percent increase compared to May 2018. In addition, 7,509 of the all-new 3-row Ascent SUV were delivered in May.

"Coming off of a record-breaking April, we are excited to continue the momentum in May with a milestone 90th month of consecutive sales increases," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We have a dedicated group of retailers who have made these results possible and are the true strength of our brand. While we are humbled by record May sales, we remain proud to deliver reliable vehicles with new, innovative technology in an increasingly competitive market."

"We are thrilled to exceed 60,000 sales in May for the first time," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "This month, Ascent, Outback, and Forester delivered strong results in a competitive marketplace. We're confident our SUV line-up will continue to play a major role in our continued success."

Carline May-19 May-18 % Chg May-19 May-18 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 16,028 14,530 10.3% 71,466 65,313 9.4% Impreza 5,532 7,843 -29.5% 24,130 30,130 -19.9% WRX/STI 2,110 2,859 -26.2% 10,510 12,713 -17.3% Ascent 7,509 0 0.0% 33,094 0 0.0% Legacy 2,994 3,461 -13.5% 14,204 18,191 -21.9% Outback 18,017 16,702 7.9% 76,206 74,907 1.7% BRZ 231 364 -36.5% 1,337 1,650 -19.0% Crosstrek 11,551 14,387 -19.7% 47,067 60,115 -21.7% TOTAL 63,972 60,146 6.4% 278,014 263,019 5.7%

