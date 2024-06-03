SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS MAY 2024 SALES INCREASE

May sales up seven percent

Outback achieves top seller position

Best-ever month for Solterra

22 consecutive months of yearly month-over-month growth

CAMDEN, N.J., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 58,356 vehicle sales for May 2024, a seven percent increase compared with May 2023 (54,531). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 267,215, a 7.3 percent increase compared with the same period in 2023.

May was another milestone month for Subaru with strong sales and continued recognition of our focus on safety Post this Subaru’s retailers continued to drive our growth and dedication to customers with our twenty-second consecutive month of sales increases. Outback was the top seller with 16,506 vehicles sold, followed closely by Forester with 15,345 vehicles sold, a 45 percent increase over May 2023.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Subaru's retailers continued to drive our growth and dedication to customers with our twenty-second consecutive month of sales increases. We're also proud to have moved up a spot to number 15 in the 2024 Axios Harris Poll 100 Reputation Rankings, which measures the public reputation of top companies in America, building our status as a trusted household name."

Outback was the top seller with 16,506 vehicles sold, followed closely by Forester with 15,345 vehicles sold, a 45 percent increase over May 2023. Crosstrek also had a strong month with 13,836 vehicles sold, a 32.3 percent increase over the same month in 2023. Solterra achieved its best month ever at 1,546 vehicles sold, beating its previous record (1,456) from last month.

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc.: "May was another milestone month for Subaru with strong sales and continued recognition of our focus on safety. With numerous models in our lineup receiving notable recommendations as top choices for teen drivers, we're confident that the Subaru family will continue to grow for generations to come."

Carline May-24 May-23 % Chg May-24 May-23 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 5,277 6,505 -18.9 % 22,935 27,252 -15.8 % BRZ 227 638 -64.4 % 1,171 2,130 -45 % Crosstrek 13,836 10,456 32.3 % 64,368 62,328 3.3 % Forester 15,345 10,582 45 % 81,741 50,641 61.4 % Impreza 2,419 3,939 -38.6 % 12,428 16,337 -23.9 % Legacy 1,527 2,058 -25.8 % 7,610 9,613 -20.8 % Outback 16,506 17,146 -3.7 % 64,850 65,178 -0.5 % Solterra 1,546 436 254.6 % 4,149 2,398 73 % WRX 1,673 2,771 -39.6 % 7,963 13,047 -39.0 % TOTAL 58,356 54,531 7 % 267,215 248,924 7.3 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

(856) 488-8615

[email protected]

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

[email protected]

.

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.