SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS OCTOBER SALES INCREASE

27 consecutive months of yearly month-over-month growth

Year-to-date sales up 5.2 percent

Best-ever October for Crosstrek

CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 54,552 vehicle sales for October 2024, an increase of 1.5 percent compared with October 2023 (53,772). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 548,164, a 5.2 percent increase compared with the same period in 2023.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "October was a notable month for our retailers, partners, and the entire Subaru family. We achieved twenty-seven consecutive months of sales increases, helped thousands of shelter pets find homes through Subaru Loves Pets® events, responded to hurricane recovery needs, and celebrated significant race wins with the Subaru Motorsports USA team. These collective efforts are what inspire us to be More Than a Car Company®, pushing our commitment forward as a team."

Crosstrek achieved its best October ever with 15,928 vehicles sold, a 15.7 percent increase compared to October 2023. Outback was the second-highest selling carline in October with 13,549 vehicles sold, and Forester sales increased to 13,431 vehicles sold as production continues to reach full capacity.

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Subaru retailers stepped up to meet the needs of customers as they always do, being More Than a Car Dealer to deliver vehicles with the quality, safety and reliability that builds lifelong relationships. With a strong vehicle lineup and the ability to find the right match for any driver's needs, we're looking forward to seeing this success continue into the holiday season."

Carline Oct-24 Oct-23 % Chg Oct-24 Oct-23 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 4,402 4,374 0.6 % 47,016 51,255 -8.3 % BRZ 365 291 25.4 % 2,688 3,652 -26.4 % Crosstrek 15,928 13,768 15.7 % 147,775 128,400 15.1 % Forester 13,431 15,479 -13.2 % 143,529 121,824 17.8 % Impreza 2,501 2,662 -6.1 % 25,574 29,826 -14.3 % Legacy 1,661 2,172 -23.5 % 16,303 21,794 -25.2 % Outback 13,549 12,396 9.3 % 139,882 135,277 3.4 % Solterra 1,078 1,210 -10.9 % 10,215 6,973 46.5 % WRX 1,637 1,420 15.3 % 15,182 21,994 -31 % TOTAL 54,552 53,772 1.5 % 548,164 520,995 5.2 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

